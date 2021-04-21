Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 9 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6560. Due to high school football, submissions on Friday may be held until next week.
Softball
Yuba City 12, Bella Vista 0 (5 inn)
Allyssa Willams fired a five-inning shutout, allowing two hits and striking out nine to lead the Honkers to the conference win Wednesday.
Williams also went 2-3 with 3 runs batted in.
Delaney Amarel and Alyssa Pope each provided two hits and two RBI for Yuba City (4-4, 2-2 Capital Valley Conference).
The Honkers host Inderkum Friday at 4 p.m.
Inderkum 7, River Valley 1
Korrie Almond struck out 11 Inderkum hitters and allowed 8 hits and 2 earned runs. Offensively, Sam Flores had two hits, Almond scored the lone run for the Falcons on an RBI by Harmony Balchus.
Baseball
Gridley 4, Marysville 0
Marysville had opportunities all day but couldn’t capitalize in a 4-0 loss to Gridley Wednesday.
Matthew Haggard earned the tough loss, throwing 6 innings while allowing two earned runs on four hits.
At the plate, Jeremiah Henderson was 2-4. Devon Conway and Evan Criddle both singled for Marysville (8-3).
The Indians host Wheatland Saturday at 12:30 p.m.
Colusa 15, Paradise 0 (5 inn)
Colusa was an error away from perfection Wednesday against Paradise.
Luke Kalfsbeek threw a five-inning no hitter and nearly a perfect game if it wasn’t for a defensive miscue that halted the masterpiece, As it stood, Kalfsbeek and Colusa toppled Paradise 15-0 to move to 14-0 on the year.
Kalfsbeek, Mason Saso, Drew Bradbury and Emanuel Frias each collected two hits at the plate. Frias had 4 RBI.
Boys tennis
River Valley 5, Yuba City 1
Jesh Sallaberry (6-1, 6-1), Roman Federico (6-0, 6-0), Carson Neiber (6-0, 6-1), Marcus Gill (6-3, 6-3) and Mitchell Thompson (6-1, 6-1) all won in straight sets to prevail over Yuba City.
Julien Whalen (6-2, 6-2) got the win for YC.
Doubles was not played.
Girls soccer
Sutter 8, Colusa 0
Swaisy Van Dusen and Kylie LeMaster each scored twice, Brianna Lopez led the way with four goals to help Sutter shut out Colusa.
Dara Schmidt had three assists
Sutter improves to 10-2.
Late Tuesday
Girls soccer
Wheatland 8, Marysville 0
Seniors Mia Garcia and Gracie Schmidt both scored twice, while Marie Galvan chipped in a couple goals and two assists in the win.
Orland 3, Gridley 1
Gridley’s Gabby Espinoza scored for the Bulldogs and nearly had another in a defeat to Orland Tuesday.
Elesia Fuentes played exceptionally on the defensive end for Gridley as well as Niria Bandilla and Jordyn Rickertsen, according to Bulldogs head coach Mark Canfield
Marysville seeking football coaches
Marysville High School is accepting applications for freshman football head coach and assistant coaches, as well as positions coaches at the varsity level for offensive line, defensive line and defensive coordinator.
If interested please contact Varsity Head Coach Jeff Freeman, jfreeman@mjusd.k12.ca.us.