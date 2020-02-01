The Yuba College baseball team held its first home series of the season, taking on Lassen College in a three-game series this weekend.
After dropping Friday’s game 7-2, the 49ers bounced back in Saturday’s double-header, going 1-1.
Game 1: Despite an 8-4 loss, Yuba was led by Keith Walker, who went 3-for-4 with two doubles and one run scored. Other standout performances included Jake Callison and Joel Estabrook, who each went 2-for-4 with one run.
Game 2: The 49ers would secure their first home win of the season, ending the series with a 6-4 win over Lassen.
Pitcher Andrew Ketchum threw six and two-thirds innings, throwing five strike outs, allowing two earned runs and securing the win.
On offense, the 49ers were led by Jared Palmyra, who went 2-for-3 with three RBI’s. Mason Velasquez, Trevor Curl and Walker would all go 2-for-4.
Yuba baseball (1-5) will host West Valley College on Tuesday at 2 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys Basketball
Faith Christian 73, Valley Christian 66
The Faith Christian boys basketball team was able to take down its rival in Roseville on Saturday night, besting Valley Christian by a seven-point margin.
The Lions were led by David Villasenor with 31 points and Daniel Wickline with 26 points. Keegan Maylan also contributed, finishing with nine points on the outing.
Faith Christian (9-10, 5-4) will return home to face Sacramento Adventist on Tuesday.
River Valley 58,
Woodcreek 53
The Falcons boys basketball team took down an undefeated-in-league Woodcreek squad on Friday night with a statement win on the road.
Down 18-11 at the end of the first quarter, River Valley’s Puneet Bains would be caught in foul trouble, forcing the Falcons to use some depth.
“It seemed like everything was going their way early on, but we responded in the second and went into halftime down by just five,” Falcons head coach David Williams said.
From there River Valley would outscore the Timberwolves 33-23 in the second half and ice the game with a few clutch free-throws late.
The Falcons were led by Bains with 24 points and seven rebounds. Shawn Newman also had a nice showing with 16 points, five assists and zero turnovers while playing 31 minutes in the game.
River Valley (9-16, 3-6) will host Bella Vista for senior night on Friday.