Prep baseball
Whitney 6, Yuba City 2
Yuba City’s Brent Gallegos had two hits, including a home run, and a couple runs batted in Thursday in a loss to Whitney out of Rocklin.
YC fell to 1-3 on the season, and will begin Capital Valley Conference action at home against Woodcreek out of Roseville Tuesday. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. at Winship Field.
Chico 3, Marysville 0
Marysville’s Jack Howsley struck out six in 3-1/3 innings and allowed one hit and zero earned runs. Jaxon Finley, Kayden Ellyson, and Maddox Marino each collected a hit for the Indians (3-2).
Marysville hosts East Nicolaus Monday at 4 p.m.
Prep softball
River Valley 4, Chico 2
River Valley freshman Claudia Dudek fired a complete-game shutout, allowing two hits to lead the Falcons over Chico for their second win over the Panthers this week.
RV (4-3-1) won on Tuesday, 7-4.
At the plate, Harmony Balchus was 3-for-3 with a double. Sam Hull also doubled.
The Falcons rallied with two runs in the fifth and another in the sixth to secure its second win over Chico.
Prep boys volleyball
Wheatland 3, Marysville 0
The Pirates won in three sets (25-10, 25-12, 25-22) Wednesday over Marysville.
Wheatland (2-1) was led by Nathan Fulks, who collected seven aces and three kills. Teng Yang had six aces, while Tyler Thompson chipped in four kills.
Marysville’s statistics were unavailable by the publication date.
Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 5 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6560. Submissions on Friday may be held until next week.