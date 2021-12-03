Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 5 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6560. Submissions on Friday may be held until next week.
Prep girls basketball
Yuba City advances to Live Oak tournament final
The Honkers are 4-0 and in the championship of the Lois Langford tournament at Live Oak High School.
Karine Dhaliwal is leading YC through the first four games, averaging 20 points per game, while Emma Geitner comes in as the second option averaging 10 per game.
Defensively, Isabel Carillo is the star on that side of the court, according to head coach Dan Hicks.
“Each game she has been given the task of stopping the opponents’ best player,” Hicks said. “Along with great defense she is leading the team (with) eight rebounds per game.”
Yuba City is at Lindhurst Tuesday beginning at 7 p.m.
Faith Christian girls 3-0
With two double-digit wins this week, the Faith Christian Lions moved to 3-0 on the season.
Audrey Harris twice scored over 40 points and is averaging 48.3 points per game this season. Hanna Bliss is averaging 8.6 points per game.
Faith Christian is in Roseville Monday to take on John Adams Academy beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Bear River 58, Marysvile 34
The Indians suffered their first loss of the season Thursday, falling to Bear River at the Langford Tournament in Live Oak.
Marysville (4-1) was led by Krystal Briggs with 13 points, while Grace Pietz added eight.
Marysville hosts Sutter at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Prep boys basketball
Marysville 71, Willows 27
Marysville coach Stan Easter credited the bench for giving the team the lift it needed in a double-digit win over Willows Thursday at the Wheatland tournament.
“We got off to a terrible start and two minutes into the game we subbed all five starters because they weren’t playing hard enough,” Easter said. “Our bench came on and gave us energy and (we) went on a 10-0 run to give us the lead for good.”
Marysville’s Joshua Brown led the team with 18 points and five steals. Ambelique Clarke and Charles Ford each added nine points.
Marysville improved to 5-0.
Marysville is at River Valley Tuesday beginning at 7 p.m.
Mount Shasta 60, Sutter 50
Sutter’s Amrin Mann had 26 points, while Naseem Bhatti chipped in 16 points and six rebounds. Reed Scott provided six in the loss.
Sutter returns to the floor to take on Placer at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in a tournament.
River Valley 69, Carson (Nevada) 54
Patrick Laberdie converted five 3-pointers and finished with 21 points to lead the Falcons to the win at the Nevada Union tournament on Thursday.
Jacob Branum added a near double-double of 13 points and eight rebounds.
River Valley (3-1) hosts Marysville Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Prep girls soccer
Sutter 2, River Valley 0
Swaisy Van Dusen and Brianna Lopez each scored for the Huskies in their shutout win Thursday over the Falcons.
Kylie Lemaster chipped in a pair of assists.
Sutter (2-0) is at Winters Tuesday.
Gridley 0, Hamilton 0
The Gridley and Hamilton girls played to a scoreless draw Thursday. Gridley seniors Haven Counihan and Angelica Diaz led the Bulldogs’ defensive effort. Sophomores Yulissa Martinez and Janessa Delgado and senior Jenna Villapania also played very well, according to coach Mark Canfield.
Gridley (1-0-1) is at Las Plumas Tuesday at 6 p.m.