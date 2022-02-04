Prep girls basketball
Yuba City 56, Bella Vista 31
The Honkers used an 18-4 third-quarter run to put away visiting Bella Vista Thursday and christen senior night with a victory.
“Senior night was a huge success, which is what these seniors deserve,” YC head coach Dan Hicks said in a statement Friday.
YC moved to 14-5 overall and 4-2 in the Capital Valley Conference entering the final week of the regular season that starts Tuesday, 7 p.m., at Inderkum.
Currently, Hicks’ team sits in fourth place in the CVC.
According to the Sac-Joaquin Section bylaws, the CVC is guaranteed three automatic qualifiers into the playoffs.
YC ends the regular season Thursday at Woodcreek beginning at 7 p.m.
On senior night, the Honkers were led by perhaps one of the top juniors in the Yuba-Sutter region, Karine Dhaliwal.
Dhaliwal led the way with 15 points, while one of the team’s four seniors Emma Geitner contributed 15 points in her final home regular season game.
Geitner also provided 15 rebounds.
Senior point guard Timira Blackwell chipped in 10 points and seven assists.
Valley Christian 108, Faith Christian 72
Faith Christian’s Audrey Harris set a new school record of 65 points on Thursday in the Lions’ league loss to Valley Christian.
Harris also grabbed 16 rebounds to add to her average as one of the best rebounders in the state. Harris was helped by Bailey McCracken’s eight rebounds and Angie Ekdawy adding nine rebounds in the loss.
Head coach Geoff Harris said even though the team lost, it was a solid effort against a top-notch program.
“Valley is ranked No. 3 in the state for (the division),” Geoff Harris said. “It was a wild offensive clinic with Valley hitting 15 3-point shots – it’s tough to defend a team that’s hitting shots from every spot on the floor.”
Faith Christian fell to 11-9 overall and 5-3 in the Sacramento Metropolitan Athletic League.
Faith travels to Western Sierra Collegiate Academy, out of Rocklin, Monday at 5:30 p.m.
Prep boys basketball
Valley Christian 86, Faith Christian 47
Faith Christian remained winless in the SMAL following a double-digit loss on the road to Valley Christian Thursday in Roseville.
Faith fell to 1-13 overall and 0-7 in league.
No other information was provided for the area team.
Faith travels to Western Sierra Collegiate Academy, out of Rocklin, Monday at 7 p.m.
Prep boys soccer
Live Oak 7, Willows 1
Live Oak stayed unbeaten in Sacramento Valley League action with a 7-1 win on senior day over Willows.
The Lions improved to 10-3-2 overall and 6-0-1 in the SVL.
Javier Medina led Live Oak with five goals, while Juan Ramirez and George Enriquez each added a score.
Live Oak is at Pierce Tuesday for a 3:15 p.m. scheduled contest. Live Oak coach Luis Cibrian said a win over Pierce (3-5-1, 1-5-1 SVL) puts Live Oak in line to play for an SVL regular season title Feb. 10 against Winters.
Gridley 10, Oroville 0
The Bulldogs got to 8-0-2 in the Butte View League action Thursday with a shutout over Oroville.
Gridley is now 11-4-2 overall heading into Friday’s regular-season finale, which was not available by the date of publication.
Ricky Ramos led the way with three goals for Gridley.
Kevin Martinez added two assists.
Defensively, Angel Castaneda, Hector Palafox, Jonathan Axume and Eddie Rodguiez collectively tallied 34 steals.
Prep girls soccer
Sutter 3, Corning 1
Brianna Lopez, Reese Stevenson and Swaisy Van Dusen each scored to take down Corning on the road Thursday.
The Huskies did allow a goal for the first time in eight previous outings on a cross from about 30 yards out, Sutter coach Jeff Stanhope said.
“It was a good shot by them,” Stanhope said.
Sutter improved to 16-2-2 and 9-0-1 in BVL action.
Sutter hosts Oroville Tuesday beginning at 3:15 p.m. for senior day.
Gridley 3, Oroville 0
The Bulldogs were led offensively by Rafaela Aguiano with two goals and Janessa Delgado adding one score and an assist in Thursday’s win.
Gridley head coach Mark Canfield said both Niria Bandilla and Danika Montero were outstanding on defense and narrowly missed goals on the attack.
Gridley improved to 5-9-1 on the year and 2-8 in league.
The Bulldogs host Orland Tuesday at 3:15 p.m.
Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 5 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6560. Submissions on Friday may be held until next week.