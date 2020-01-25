The Yuba City wrestling teams finished their weekends at the 27th Jason White Memorial Tournament in successful fashion. The varsity boys squad placed third overall while the varsity girls team placed first overall to take home the tournament title.
“Both teams had a great showing today and it’s always fun to have both squads competing at the same tournament at the same time,” Yuba City head coach Kristen Costa said.
The following participants helped lead the varsity girls team to its first ever tournament championship: 103, Karina Ramirez took second place; 113, Victoria Franco took fifth place; 118, Vanesa Sillas took second place; 128, Amedee Garcia took third place; 145, Julisa Sparks took first place; 154, Kylie Leary took second place; 191, Frances Valadez took second place and 237, Victoria Pajares took second place.
As for the varsity boys, the Honkers saw standout finishes from the following wrestlers: 128, Michael Tejada took second place; 140, Anthony Sparks took fifth place; 154, Rico Ramirez took fifth place; 162, Ikia Garcia took fourth place; 184, Chris Divas took first place and 197, Nathaniel George took second place.
Girls Basketball
Sutter 44, Oroville 37
The Huskies girls basketball team tallied its 17th win of the season on Friday night with a six-point win over the Tigers.
Sutter was led by Reagan Ford with 17 points and Macie Purbaugh with eight points, seven assists and seven steals.
Sutter (17-5, 3-1) will play at Las Plumas on Wednesday.
Boys Basketball
Junior Varsity
Marysville 75, Foothill 45
The Indians junior varsity squad sealed a dominant win on Friday night, taking down the Mustangs by a 30-point margin.
Kyirohn Mills led Marysville with 15 points, while Landin Parks also pitched in with 12 points.
Marysville (9-7, 2-0) will play at Center on Tuesday.
COLLEGE
Baseball
Cuesta 8, Yuba 7
The 49ers baseball team started its 2020 campaign in rather dramatic fashion on Friday.
After taking a 5-0 lead early in the game, Cuesta rallied back to take a 7-5 lead.
Yuba responded right back in the top of the ninth however, to tie the game up at 7-7.
Cuesta would then walk it off in the bottom of the ninth, to hand the 49ers their first loss of the season.
Despite the outcome, Yuba was led by Keith Walker, who went 2-for-4 with a double and Jake Callison, who went 2-for-4 with a home run.
Summer 2019 Gold Sox pitcher, Kellen Brothers threw four innings for Yuba, allowing one run and striking out two batters.
Yuba College baseball will travel to play Folsom Lake College on Tuesday at 4 p.m.