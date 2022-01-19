Prep girls basketball
Yuba City High’s varsity girls basketball team was dealt a blow to its season Wednesday when it was forced to go on a COVID-19 pause for two weeks, according to Athletic Director Joel Seaman.
“Girls varsity basketball will not play this week nor next week due to COVID issues,” Seaman said in a statement. “The JV team is playing tonight (Wednesday) and Friday.”
YC will miss four games, including next Thursday’s River Valley contest. It’s unclear right now whether or not the games will be rescheduled.
The Sac-Joaquin Section, in a news release, did extend the regular season to Feb. 14 in light of the multiple games that have been postponed and canceled due to COVID-related issues.
Colusa 59, Willows 38
The RedHawks moved to 3-0 in the Sacramento Valley League with a double-digit win over Willows Tuesday.
Freshman Danica Chavez had 22 points and nine steals, while Abby Myers added 10 points for Colusa (10-6, 3-0 SVL).
Head coach Jim Pingrey said the team assisted on 12 of the 18 baskets that it made against Willows.
“We are averaging 10 assists a game for the season,” Pingrey said.
Colusa hosts Sutter at 6:30 p.m. today (Thursday).
Prep boys soccer
Seaman said the YC boys soccer team is scheduled to resume its season Jan. 25 at home against Roseville, but that could change.
“We are playing soccer by ear, or basically game-by-game right now,” he said in a statement. “Multiple issues going on with injuries and COVID, etc, running the numbers down.”
YC (0-11-1, 0-7) was forced to forfeit Tuesday’s game at River Valley due to not enough available players on its roster.
Gridley 2, Wheatland 0
The Bulldogs shutout Wheatland Tuesday to run its Butte View League record to 4-0-2.
Gridley (8-4-2, 4-0-2 BVL) received goals from Gilberto Jimenez and Gerry Villegas.
Ricardo Ramos and David Jauregui assisted on each score.
Defensively, Goalkeeper Adrian Santillan had 5 saves. The defense, anchored by Hector Palafox, Eddie Rodriguez, Angel Castaneda and Johnny Axume, tallied 18 steals.
Gridley hosts Las Plumas Thursday at 3:15 p.m.
Prep girls soccer
Sutter 2 , Orland 0
Swaisy Van Dusen and Dara Schmidt each scored to lead the Huskies over Orland at home Tuesday.
Kylie Lemaster and Brianna Lopez each added assists.
Sutter Union (12-2-2, 5-0-1 BVL) is at Wheatland Jan. 25 for a scheduled 3:15 p.m. start.
Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 5 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6560. Submissions on Friday may be held until next week.