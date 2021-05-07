Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 9 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6560.
Prep softball
Yuba City 3, Pleasant Valley 2
Yuba City struck first then held off Pleasant Valley of Chico, 3-2 on Friday to improve to 9-5 on the season.
Jordy Martins finished 2-3 scoring twice. Cali Niccum and Monica Mitchell both went 1-3, each one driving in a run.
In the circle, Allyssa Williams pitched a complete game, allowing two earned runs on four hits while striking out five.
Williams held off a late PV rally in the sixth when the Vikings had scored twice and were threatening with runners on second and third.
But Williams and YC stopped the rally cold to secure the win.
YC hosts Marysville at 4 p.m. Monday.
Marysville 15, Live Oak 0 (5)
Jenissa Conway hit a grand slam, while Andi Duff collected two hits and four runs batted in to lead Marysville to the double-digit win over the Lions Friday.
Isabella Mendoza added two hits and an RBI.
Duff got the win in the circle, pitching all five innings. She struck out five and allowed four hits.
Marysville improved to 12-2.
Prep baseball
Colusa 17, Pierce 4 (5)
A day after losing its 25-game win streak, the Colusa High baseball team bounced back with a 17-4 win over Pierce in five innings Friday.
The RedHawks (20-1) scored seven in the first, then put it away in the top of the fifth with another 7-spot.
Luke Kalfsbeek was 3-3 with a couple runs batted in. He also scored four times. Emanuel Frias finished 2-2 with 3 RBI and 3 runs scored. Ethan Lay pitched all five innings, allowing three earned runs on four hits. He struck out eight.
Marysville 25, Lindhurst 3
Marysville completed the season sweep of Lindhurst Friday on the road in five innings. Devon Conway, Jeremiah Henderson, Jesse Reyes, Wyatt Sharp, Evan Criddle, Elijah Marin, Jaxon Finley and Ty Brown each had two hits. As a team Marysville (13-4) totaled 19 hits against the Blazers. Conway led the attack with a two-run home run, double and three runs batted in.
Matthew Haggard was the winning pitcher, going 3 innings, striking out 5, and surrendering only 2 hits.
Marysville hosts Truckee Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Boys basketball
Faith Christian 77,
John Adams 61
David Villasenor scored 37, Daniel Wickline 27 points as Faith Christian collected its first win of the year. Faith Christian (1-1) hosts Country Day Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.
College baseball
Yuba College fell 2-1, 13-0
In game one, Austin Dorman started and threw 7-⅓ innings. He allowed two earned runs in the 2-1 defeat.
Yuba (4-6) dropped the nightcap, 13-0. The 49ers are at Los Medanos for a single-game today (Saturday). First pitch is 11 a.m.