College basketball
Both the Yuba College men and women’s basketball teams had to postpone Tuesday’s conference road doubleheader at Mendocino due to COVID-related issues, according to a statement from Yuba College Athletic Director Erick Burns.
The Yuba men had one player test positive for the virus while a couple more were symptomatic, Burns said.
“We are running them all through testing to make sure we’re clear of it,” Burns said Tuesday.
The intention, Burns said, is to make up both the men’s and women’s games at Mendocino.
Burns said Thursday’s home game for Yuba against Merritt is listed as tentative as officials are still awaiting COVID testing results from earlier this week.
Yuba women to return Thursday
Following its postponed contest Tuesday due to COVID-related issues on Mendocino’s side, the Yuba College women’s team is scheduled to return to action at home Thursday against Merritt beginning at 5:30 p.m., Burns said.
Yuba will come in 5-7 overall and 1-1 in conference.
Merritt is 2-12 and 1-1.
Prep girls basketball
Marysville 42, Las Plumas 29
Karisma Briggs posted 10 points and was tournament MVP as Marysville won the Las Plumas Tournament last week.
Janelle Smith, Krystal Briggs and Sophia Rogers each added eight points for the Indians (13-2) against the host T-Birds.
Rogers received all-tournament honors.
Marysville is at Colusa (6-6) for a 7 p.m. scheduled game today (Wednesday).
Chico 66, River Valley 23
The Falcons remained winless, at 0-12 on the year, following Monday’s double-digit loss at home to Chico in a nonleague contest.
RV is at rival Yuba City (9-3) Friday for a 7 p.m. scheduled contest.
Chico improved to 11-3 overall.
Prep boys basketball
Chico 53, River Valley 40
River Valley allowed a game-high 21 points in the third quarter to fall at Chico Monday night.
With the loss, RV fell to 7-9 on the year. The Falcons host Yuba City (3-12) at 7 p.m. Thursday in the first of two Capital Valley Conference games.