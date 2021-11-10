GridleyXC1111.jpg

Gridley freshman, Richard (Duffy) Villalobos, behind Emmanuel Ramirez (12) of Corning and Las Plumas runners during the first part of the 5K course at the Butte View League championships.

 Courtesy photo

College volleyball

Yuba College 3, Alameda 0

The 49ers closed out College of Alameda in straight sets Wednesday,  25-10, 25-10, 25-7 on the road. 

Sarah Hankins led Yuba with 13 assists and nine kills. Abby Snow added 8 kills and two service aces

The win improved Yuba College to 11-7 overall and 9-4 in the Bay Valley. To date, Yuba is a half-game back of third-place Los Medanos following the win. Los Medanos was at conference leader Solano Wednesday night. 

Yuba College head coach Julia Coats said the team’s current standing will not be good enough to earn an at-large berth into the upcoming NorCal regional.

Yuba will end its season Friday at Napa Valley for a 6 p.m. start.

 

Cross country 

Wheatland High Antonio Palma led the area at the Butte View League championships with a second place finish in 19 minutes, 01 seconds

Cameron Anderson, of Sutter Union, placed fifth in 19:46, while teammate Joshua Zubia came in eighth in 20:38

Gridley freshman Richard (Duffy) Villalobos placed 13th in 21:23. 

Varsity girls

Sutter teammates Dara Schmidt and Kaylee Duncan paced the mid-valley in sixth and seventh place, respectively, at the BVL championships. Schmidt clocked a 5K mark of 23:39, while Duncan crossed in 23:56. 

Olesya Bovbiey led Wheatland with an 11th place overall finish in 25:21. 

 

Prep football playoffs

All tickets for Friday’s Yuba City High home Sac-Joaquin playoff game against Patterson will be sold online by visiting https://bit.ly/3olCHlx

There will zero tickets sold at the gate. 

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Honker Field.

In the Northern Section, tickets are on sale now by visiting https://gofan.co/app/school/CIFNS. Prices are $10 for general admission, $5 for seniors (60 and above) and students with an ASB, and $15 for an unaccompanied K-8 student. 

