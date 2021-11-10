Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 9 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6560. Submissions on Friday may be held until next week.
College volleyball
Yuba College 3, Alameda 0
The 49ers closed out College of Alameda in straight sets Wednesday, 25-10, 25-10, 25-7 on the road.
Sarah Hankins led Yuba with 13 assists and nine kills. Abby Snow added 8 kills and two service aces
The win improved Yuba College to 11-7 overall and 9-4 in the Bay Valley. To date, Yuba is a half-game back of third-place Los Medanos following the win. Los Medanos was at conference leader Solano Wednesday night.
Yuba College head coach Julia Coats said the team’s current standing will not be good enough to earn an at-large berth into the upcoming NorCal regional.
Yuba will end its season Friday at Napa Valley for a 6 p.m. start.
Cross country
Wheatland High Antonio Palma led the area at the Butte View League championships with a second place finish in 19 minutes, 01 seconds
Cameron Anderson, of Sutter Union, placed fifth in 19:46, while teammate Joshua Zubia came in eighth in 20:38
Gridley freshman Richard (Duffy) Villalobos placed 13th in 21:23.
Varsity girls
Sutter teammates Dara Schmidt and Kaylee Duncan paced the mid-valley in sixth and seventh place, respectively, at the BVL championships. Schmidt clocked a 5K mark of 23:39, while Duncan crossed in 23:56.
Olesya Bovbiey led Wheatland with an 11th place overall finish in 25:21.
Prep football playoffs
All tickets for Friday’s Yuba City High home Sac-Joaquin playoff game against Patterson will be sold online by visiting https://bit.ly/3olCHlx.
There will zero tickets sold at the gate.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Honker Field.
In the Northern Section, tickets are on sale now by visiting https://gofan.co/app/school/CIFNS. Prices are $10 for general admission, $5 for seniors (60 and above) and students with an ASB, and $15 for an unaccompanied K-8 student.