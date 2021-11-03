Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 9 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6560. Submissions on Friday may be held until next week.
Women’s volleyball
Los Medanos 3, Yuba College 1
The 49ers fell out of third place in the Bay Valley Conference Wednesday night with a four-set (25-18, 8-25, 23-25, 23-25) loss on the road to Los Medanos.
Yuba fell to 9-7 overall and 7-4 – a game back of Los Medanos with three to play.
Yuba’s Sarah Hankins finished with a triple-double, collecting 17assists, 15 kills and 11 digs. Kaitlyn VanPoole provided 12 kills and nine digs. Abby Snow chipped in seven kills and three blocks.
Yuba is back home Friday to host Mendocino for sophomore night beginning at 6 p.m. If history is any indication Friday is a must win for Yuba to stay on pace for a postseason berth. In 2019 (the last postseason experience), Solano won the Bay Valley and went onto the playoffs as the lone representative from the conference.
Yuba ends the 2021 regular season next week at College of Alameda on Nov. 10 and at Napa Valley on Nov. 12. Both matches begin at 6 p.m.
Women’s basketball
Yuba’s ring ceremony set for Nov. 12 was canceled on Wednesday after it was revealed that Cosumnes River College had a member of its traveling party test positive for COVID-19, according to a news release submitted on Wednesday.
Yuba College head coach Stuart Welch said the ring ceremony was pushed back to Nov. 15 at home against Sacramento City College. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m.
Women’s soccer
Yuba College 2, Solano 1
The 49ers moved into sole possession of second place in the Bay Valley with a 2-1 win over Solano Tuesday.
The victory moved Yuba College to 12-7 overall and 9-3 in conference – a game-and-a-half up on Solano with two contests left. Yuba’s goals were courtesy of Jessica Lopez and Live Oak product Bella Goodson – the latter is tied for the state-lead with 30 goals scored this fall. Goodson and Rio Hondo’s Alexis Macias are battling for California’s top junior college goal scorer.
Yuba hosts sophomore day Friday at home against Mendocino. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. The season finale is Nov. 12 at Napa Valley. If Yuba holds down second place it might be good enough for a postseason at-large berth, given the strength of the Bay Valley Conference two years ago. In 2019, the Bay Valley’s top two teams earned playoff bids to the NorCal regionals.
Men’s soccer
Yuba is tied atop the Bay Valley with Napa Valley entering this week’s slate of matches. Each squad sits at 6-1-1 in conference heading into Friday’s games. Yuba is at Merritt Friday at 3 p.m. before ending the regular season Nov. 9 in a neutral site contest against Napa Valley. The game will be played at Napa Memorial Stadium beginning at 3 p.m.
The Nov. 9 contest could go a long way to determining playoff positioning. In 2018, only one team earned a NorCal regional bid, according to the last public California Community College Athletic Association playoff bracket.