College of Marin 3, Yuba 1
The 49ers fell a full game back of conference leade Solano after a four-set (19-25, 25-18, 14-25, 17-25) loss to College of Marin Friday at home.
Yuba is 7-2 in the Bay Valley and 9-5 overall. Solano is 8-0 in conference and 15-11 on the year.
Yuba was led individually by Sarah Hankins’ 16 assists, 10 digs, and 4 blocks. Abby Snow floored seven kills for the 49ers, who travel to Solano Monday.
Yuba will host sophomore night Nov. 5 against Mendocino beginning at 6 p.m.
Women’s soccer
Yuba College 8, Merritt 0
Live Oak product Bella Goodson netted a team-high five goals, Amelia Adamson added 3 goals to pace Yuba to the 8-0 win over Merritt.
Berenice Ramirez added a score for the 49ers (9-7, 6-3 Bay Valley).
Yuba hosts Solano Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Men’s soccer
Yuba 1, Marin 0
The 49ers tied for the conference lead with a 1-0 win Friday.
Diego Martinez scored about 80th minute off a header from Jesus Hernandez to put it away for Yuba (9-7-1, 6-1-1 Bay Valley).
Yuba is at Merritt Friday at 3 p.m.
Prep volleyball
East Nicolaus, Colusa host semifinals
Both the East Nicolaus High and Colusa girls volleyball teams will host Northern Section semifinals on Tuesday.
East Nic, seeded No. 1 in division V, welcomes Modoc for the first time in over a decade with a trip to the section final on the line.
East Nic comes in 16-2 following a straight-set win over Mount Shasta. Modoc (11-8), meanwhile, won in four sets over Hamilton on Thursday. The No. 5 seeded Braves finished in a tie for second in the Shasta Cascade League with a 7-3 mark.
The other half of the bracket features No. 2 Trinity hosting No. 3 Quincy on Tuesday. Both semifinals are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
Colusa will be playing for a return to Red Bluff High School for the section championships beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday at home against No. 3 Willows (16-13).
The RedHawks (31-7), seeded No. 2, won the NSCIF D-V title two years ago. This year’s team might even be better under first-year coach Kim Roper. Roper’s squad moved past the 2019 team in wins earlier this week with its straight-set playoff win over Paradise.
Up next is a Willows team that Colusa has already swept twice earlier this year. However, Willows does have a strong pedigree under head coach Carol Martin. Martin and the Honkers are 24-5 against Colusa since 2004.
Willows finished in a tie for third with Pierce in the Sacramento Valley League this year behind Colusa and East Nicolaus, respectively.
In the other semifinal, No. 4 Pierce (13-17) will travel to Redding to take on No. 1 University Prep (35-5) at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Freshman football
Sutter 39, Roseville 10
Running behind an offensive line consisting of Sutter High’s Sammy Sharma, Bode Mills, Landen Winslow, Drew Williams, Carson Hammes and Jayden Carreon, Killian Brucie rushed for a game-high 231 yards and two scores. Sutter’s Brandon Dobson added 150 yards and a couple touchdowns to lead Sutter over Roseville Thursday.
Defensively, Connor Inglin had an interception while Mills recovered a fumble forced by Winslow.
Sutter (6-3) is at Orland Nov. 4 to close out the season.