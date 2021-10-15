Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 9 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6560. Submissions on Friday may be held until next week.
College volleyball
Women’s volleyball
Yuba College 3, Alameda 0
Ace serving was the theme of the night Friday after the Yuba College women’s volleyball team served up 22 aces to help complete a home sweep over College of Alameda, 25-9, 25-6, 25-8.
The 49ers improved to 4-0 in conference and 6-3 overall.
Kaitlyn VanPoole led the way with 15 aces and 7 kills. Sarah Hankins added 10 assists and 7 kills, while Cassidy Lang provided 9 assists and 3 aces.
“We had a very good serving night,” Yuba head coach Julia Coats said.
Yuba hosts Solano at 6 p.m. Monday.
Men’s soccer
Yuba College 3, Contra Costa 0
Josh Paddock scored twice and had an assist, leading the 49ers to the home shutout Friday.
Paddock netted his first about the game’s first 15 minutes, then tacked on some insurance at about the 70th.
In between Victor Hernandez scored off an assist by Carlos Puente
Puente finished with two assists.
Yuba improved to 7-6-1 overall and 4-1-1.