College volleyball
Yuba College 2, Contra Costa 0
The 49ers swept a doubleheader on the road Friday, winning each match in straight sets over Contra Costa.
Yuba went to 9-4 overall and 7-1 in conference. Abby Snow collected 10 kills in match one, while Sarah Hankins provided 10 kills and three blocks in match two.
Men’s soccer
Yuba College 4, Mendocino 3
Victor Hernandez scored the game-winner in the final two minutes off an assist by Leo Guzman to push the 49ers to the win Friday.
Yuba ( 8-7-1, 5-1-1 Bay Valley) hosts College of Marin next Friday.