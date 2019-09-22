The Yuba College football program was able to tally its first win of the season on Saturday as the 49ers defeated Merced College, 22-21.
In the late stages of the game Yuba’s Ryan Totman snagged an interception to set up Marcus Topete for the game-winning field goal.
“This was absolutely a team win, everyone contributed tonight so it was nice to see a victory,” head coach Mick Pettengill said.
49ers quarterback Mason Whitfield scored a passing and rushing touchdown on the day.
Yuba (1-2) will travel to Los Medanos next week.
HIGH SCHOOL
Volleyball
Prep volleyball teams in the area took to the court on Saturday in Sutter for the Battle of the Buttes tournament. Lincoln would be crowned champion in the end after it defeated Colusa by scores of 25-19 and 25-20.
Sutter
The Huskies had an admirable run in their host tournament after eventually losing to Lincoln in a three-set semifinal match by scores of 13-25, 25-22 and 11-15.
“We fought hard, the girls really battled and did a fantastic job of facing adversity,” Sutter head coach Ann Reynolds said.
The following stats are totaled from the Huskies five matches on Saturday: Maddie Kunkle with 49 assists and seven aces; Jaya Bains, who dished out 40 assists and tallied 11 kills; Kenzi Johnson totaled 40 kills and eight blocks; Sarah Lutz contributed 31 kills, 16 digs and eight aces and Amber Alexander who played a great defensive game with 56 digs.
Sutter (18-7) will start league play on Tuesday at Orland.
Marysville
The Indians made the short trip over to Sutter for the Battle of the Buttes tournament as they finished second in the silver bracket.
Marysville defeated Yuba City, Central Valley and Las Plumas before losing to Fall River in three sets by scores of 30-20, 25-22 and 11-15.
“Our team played really well against an extremely scrappy team, it felt like we just couldn’t catch a break,” coach Tom Sanchez said. “Overall I’m very pleased though with the way a lot of these girls played today, it’s hard to single out just one player,” he added.
Marysville (10-9) will play start league play on Tuesday when it hosts Bear River.
Football
University Prep 23,
Colusa 21
In Colusa elation turned to despair within the final minute of play as the RedHawk defense made an impressive stand, but the offense was unable to run out the clock and gave U-Prep another chance which they then turned into a game winning field goal with eight ticks left on the clock.
It was the only time the Panthers led in the game and marked a second half comeback where they scored 17 unanswered points.
The RedHawks, who despite some sloppy play, held a 21-7 advantage at intermission and seemed to have the game under control, but that was not to be the case.
Anthony Berry got Colusa on the board in the first quarter with a one yard plunge into the end zone while in the second period Victor Hernandez scored on 70 yard catch and run and Manny Morales tacked on another touchdown with a tough six yard run.
Yet, that would be all for the RedHawks who let chances slip away and made critical mistakes, which ultimately cost them the win.
Edgar Garcia had two interceptions and Berry blocked a field goal for Colusa (2-2), who now must now regroup and prepare for their Sacramento Valley League opener against county rival Pierce next week.