Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 5 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6560. Submissions on Friday may be held until next week.
Prep girls basketball
The Yuba College men’s basketball team’s scheduled Bay Valley Conference opener set for today (Wednesday) against College of Marin was pushed back to a later date due to COVID-19 health and safety protocol on Marin’s side, according to Yuba College Athletic Director Erick Burns via a news release.
Burns said the men’s game will be rescheduled for a later date. The women’s opener – the team’s 2021 finale –will be played as scheduled beginning at 5:30 p.m. today against Marin.
The Yuba women (4-7, 0-1 Bay Valley) snapped a seven-game losing streak last week with a 74-58 win over Mission. Jordan Patterson-Reid scored a team-high 17, while Raenette McCrae dropped home 13 for the 49ers. The Yuba men (6-6, 0-0), vying for their 14th conference title in 15 years, will have one more opportunity to play in 2021 when it is scheduled to take on College of Alameda on the road Dec. 28 beginning at 3 p.m.
Hit Squad’s Freeman wins amateur state title
Kaiden Freeman of the Hit Squad Boxing Gymnasium, won the California State championship over the weekend in USA Boxing’s 75-pound 9-10-year-old division.
Miguel Fields, owner of Hit Squad Gym, said Freeman is currently ranked No. 1 in California for his age group and five nationally under the USA Boxing Amateur organization.
Freeman advances to Western Regionals to represent California in the 9-10-year-old division.
Felix Guzman, of Hit Squad, lost in the finals at 114 pounds to USA Boxing’s fourth-ranked amateur, Kevin Gundino over the weekend.
Guzman, a 119-pound fighter, is ranked No. 2 in California for the 15-16-year-old age division.