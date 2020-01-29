Despite being down three of its players, the 49ers men’s basketball team secured its 12th straight win on Wednesday, taking down Solano College by a final score of 84-58.
“We played with a lot of positive energy tonight. We were able to press and score a lot of points off of turnovers so that was really nice to see,” Yuba head coach Doug Cornelius said.
Leading the way for the 49ers was Jordan Bryant, who finished with 17 points and eight rebounds. Other notable performances included Cornell Greenwood with 16 points and Kam Warrens with 11 points and eight rebounds.
The three players that were sidelined for Wednesday’s road contest were Joesph De’laCerda (ankle), Brandon Recek (rest) and Ty Burrell (knee).
“We’re really just trying to get these guys ready to go once the playoffs roll around,” Cornelius said.
Yuba (19-3, 10-0) will host Merritt College on Friday at 5:30 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
Yuba 71, Solano 63
The 49ers continue to make noise as they took second place in conference with a win over Solano College on Wednesday night.
“We’re playing some of our best basketball right now and it’s making everyone really play hard,” Yuba head coach Stuart Welch said.
The 49ers were led by Lailani Hanks with 22 points and five rebounds, Raenette McCrae with 20 points and seven rebounds and lastly, Janae Blue Horse with 14 points.
Yuba (14-7, 8-2) will host first place Merritt College on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys Basketball
East Nicolaus 54, Hamilton City 46
The Spartans won Wednesday’s game over the Braves after a very balanced offensive attack.
David Earhart led the way with 14 points though Devin Fernandes and Gavin McAuliff were close behind with 11 and 10 points respectively.
The junior varsity Spartans also won, defeating Hamilton City by a final score of 73-53. The JV squad was led by Jordan Morse with 18 points and Jacob Cleary with 17 points.
Both the varsity (15-6, 3-1) and junior varsity (10-8, 2-2) teams will play at Durham on Friday.
Girls Basketball
Wheatland 42, Corning 41
The Pirates orchestrated some late-game magic on Tuesday night as Wheatland’s Alexis Durham hit a 3-point shot at the buzzer to seal the win.
“It was a pretty special moment for us, I couldn’t be prouder,” Wheatland head coach Tiffany Embry said.
Durham finished the night with a team-high 22 points, while also managing to snag five rebounds and two steals. Logan Garza also had a nice showing for the Pirates, tallying 12 points, nine rebounds and six steals.
Wheatland (13-5, 2-1) will host Paradise tonight.
Roseville 45, River Valley 39
The Falcons suffered a tough loss on Wednesday despite a valiant effort from the team.
“We played hard tonight and I think these girls deserve some recognition for the way they continue to battle,” River Valley head coach David Mullens said.
Sareen Lally led the way for the Falcons with 16 points and seven steals. Other notable performances came from Jersey Lee with eight points and six blocks as well as Nellie Barboza with six points and four steals.
“We are trying to remain in contention for a playoff spot because I know from experience that once you’re in the playoffs it can be a lot of fun,” Mullens said.
River Valley (12-10, 2-5) will host Woodcreek on Friday at 7 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Colusa 5, Willows 0
Colusa 2, Live Oak 0
Game 1: The Colusa boys soccer club hosted Willows in a league match on Tuesday afternoon and came away with a 5-0 victory.
RedHawk forward Victor Hernandez led the way with four goals in the first half. Andy Lopez and Alejandro Rico each tallied two assists on the four goals.
Ulises Galvan scored the fifth and final goal for Colusa with an assist again from Rico.
The RedHawks defense limited the Honkers to just two shots for the game and the 5-0 score held to the final whistle.
The Colusa coaching staff also commended the strong defensive play from Jesus Hernandez, Darien Sarabia, Nicolas Lopez, and Luis Lozano.
Game 2: The RedHawks tallied another win on Wednesday with a shutout over the Lions.
Colusa saw goals scored by Rico and Hernandez with assists by Dominic Garcia and Rico.
Goalkeeper Diego Avila posted five saves in net for the RedHawks.
Colusa (14-1-2, 12-1-2) will host Pierce on Friday at 5 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Paradise 5, Gridley 0
The Bulldogs girls soccer club suffered a tough loss to the Bobcats on Tuesday.
Gridley (1-13, 0-3) will look to right the ship today vs. Oroville.