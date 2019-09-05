The Yuba College men’s soccer team grabbed its second win of the season on Thursday went it travelled to Ohlone College and won in resounding fashion, 4-1.
The 49ers’ first goal came in the fifth minute when Yanik Gonzales passed to Agustine Cardenas for the score. Uriel Velasquez and Daniel Parker would then contribute with the second and third goals respectively.
Cardenas wasn’t done as the striker would add to his stat line by scoring the fourth and final goal for Yuba in the 70th minute.
“We played exceptional today, we capitalized on all of the chances we were given and I’m really happy about that,” head coach Rene Villegas said.
Yuba College (2-1) will play Saturday at Truckee Meadows.
HIGH SCHOOL
Volleyball
Faith Christian 3, Leroy Greene 0
The Faith Christian volleyball team took to the court on Thursday night as they came away with a three-set sweep over Leroy Greene Academy.
Faith Christian won by set scores of 25-17, 25-11 and 25-11.
“This team played their hearts out tonight and I couldn’t be more proud,” coach Stephanie Helm said after the match.
Faith Christian was led by multiple players including Lilly Elliott with nine aces, Jordyn Holmes with 12 aces and seven kills and Emme Hurn, who tallied nine aces and seven blocks.
Faith Christian (3-0) will play at Country Day on Monday.
Marysville 3, Oroville 0
The Indians secured their first victory of the season when they travelled to Oroville to sweep the Tigers in three sets by scores of 25-12, 25-20 and 25-22.
Marysville was led by Corrine Matthews with 20 assists, Caroline Matthews with 12 kills and Haleigh Washburn with six blocks.
“We’ve been playing a lot better, what it came down to tonight was being able to finish the match,” coach Tom Sanchez said.
The Indians (1-3) will play in the Dixon tournament this weekend.
East Nicolaus 3, Maxwell 1
The Spartans volleyball team took down the Panthers on Thursday night, winning by set scores of 25-14, 25-15, 23-25 and 25-20.