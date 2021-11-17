Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 9 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6560. Submissions on Friday may be held until next week.
Men’s basketball
Yuba College 97, SJ Delta 70
Yuba was able to get in the win column Tuesday for the first time with a double-digit road victory over San Joaquin Delta.
The 49ers are 1-3 on the young season heading into their home opener today (Thursday) at 6 p.m. against Lassen in a nonconference single-game showdown.
Yuba had five players in double figures Tuesday, led by Darrius Kendall with 21 points. Marysville High graduate Jacob Henry added 15 points.
Yuba opened its season with three straight losses to the No. 1, 2 and sixth-ranked teams in the state, according to head coach Doug Cornelius.
Today marks the first of a five-game homestand running through Dec. 11.
Women’s volleyball
Yuba 3, Napa 1
The 49ers wrapped up their season last week with a four-set (25-16, 21-25, 25-17, 25-21) victory over Napa Valley.
The win secured third place in the Bay Valley Conference at 12-7 overall and 10-4 in league – a game back of second-place finisher Marin.
Sarah Hankins led the way in the finale with 27 assists and 13 kills. Kaitlyn VanPoole added eight kills and 13 digs. Defensively, Emmie Cervantes picked up 13 digs for Yuba College.