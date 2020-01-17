The Yuba College men’s basketball team didn’t show any signs of quit on Friday night. After being down the entire game, the 49ers took their first lead of the contest with just under two minutes to go, defeating Contra Costa by a final score of 75-71.
Yuba’s Jacob Henry was able to make a steal with five seconds left to ice the game for the visitors.
“He was really clutch for us there in the second half, I really like the energy he brings to our team,” Yuba head coach Doug Cornelius said.
Ty Burrell led the way for the 49ers with 15 points. Other notable performances included Brandon Recek with 13 points, Patrick Lambey with 11 points and Kam Warrens with a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Yuba (17-3, 8-0) will have some time off before hosting Los Medanos at home on Friday, Jan. 24.
HIGH SCHOOL
Girls Basketball
Marysville 37, Bear River 34
The Indians secured a clutch victory on Friday night at home vs. league foe Bear River.
Marysville’s top scorers included Mercedes Yang with 12 points and Jenissa Conway with 12 points, 15 rebounds and seven steals.
Marysville (5-13, 1-1) will host Lindhurst on Wednesday.
Wheatland 58, Sutter 52
The Pirates girls basketball team was able to seal the deal on Friday night, taking down the Huskies by a close six-point margin.
“Our team played very hard tonight and I couldn’t be more proud,” Wheatland head coach Tiffany Embrey said.
The Pirates were led by the play of Alexis Durham, who tallied 28 points, eight rebounds and eight steals in the win. Other stand out performances included Logan Garza with 18 points and nine rebounds as well as Kaiya Potter with nine steals three steals.
Wheatland (9-5, 1-1) will host Winters on Monday.
Boys Basketball
Marysville 76, Bear River 69
The Indians basketball team secured a win on Friday night at home, taking down Bear River by a margin of 76-69.
“This was a big win for us, coming into the season they were ranked first in the league so for us to respond and rally with a victory is pretty cool,” Marysville head coach Stan Easter said.
The Indians were led by Anthony Gonzales with 23 points, Jagir Johal with 17 points and Malakai Harris with 11 points and seven rebounds.
The junior varsity Indians also won on Friday, defeating Bear River, 78-41. Kyirohn Mills led the way with 14 points.
Marysville (11-8, 2-0) will face Lindhurst on Tuesday.
East Nicolaus 75, Durham 57
The Spartans took down the Trojans by a dominant margin on Friday defeating Durham by a 18-point margin.
East Nicolaus was led by David Earhart with 28 points and Gavin McAuliff with 17 points. Connor Timmins also contributed with 10 points.
East Nicolaus (13-5, 1-0) will play Hamilton on Wednesday.
Gridley 84, Orland 47
The Bulldogs came up with a road victory on Friday, defeating the Trojans by an impressive 37-point margin.
Grant Tull led the way with 28 points, 10 assists and five rebounds. Other notable stat lines included Cameron Erickson with 14 points, Tony Murillo with 10 points and Chance Nicolson with 10 points.
Gridley (13-6, 2-0) will play at Sutter on Tuesday.
Foothill 68, Lindhurst 30
The Blazers suffered tough loss to Foothill by 38 points.
Despite the loss, Sam Alfred led the way with 17 points.
Lindhurst (6-9, 1-1) will play Marysville on Tuesday.
Pierce 73, Colusa 63
Despite a valiant effort for the RedHawks, Colusa fell to Pierce in overtime on Friday night by a 10-point margin.
Colusa was led by the play of Mason Saso with 31 points and eight rebounds. The RedHawks also saw notable performances by Drew Bradbury with 10 points and Jojo Luna with eight points and three steals.
Colusa (9-12, 1-1) will host Live Oak on Tuesday.