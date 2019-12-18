The Yuba College men’s basketball team won its Bay Valley Conference opener on Wednesday night, defeating Los Medanos College, 79-76.
The 49ers were able to seal the deal late due to five-straight free-throws from Jacob Matta.
Other notable performances for Yuba College included some much needed sparks off the bench as Patrick Lambey tallied 16 points and Joesph De’laCerda scored 14 points. Cornell Greenwood finished the night with 10 points.
Yuba College (9-3, 1-0) will host Solano College on Friday at 5:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys Basketball
East Nicolaus 62, Live Oak 59
The East Nicolaus and Live Oak basketball teams faced off on Wednesday night for a non-league slug fest. After regulation ended and both teams were still tied, the Spartans gained the edge in overtime to win, 62-59.
“It wasn’t pretty early for us,” East Nicolaus head coach Tyson Earhart said. “We trailed by nine points with just under three minutes to go and came rallying back, so I’m proud of our guys for not giving up,” he added.
The Spartans were led by David Earhart with 29 points and Gavin McAuliff with 18 points.
Despite the loss, Live Oak was led by Charles Johnson with 16 points and Esaias Arredondo with 19 points.
Live Oak (5-6) will look to bounce back tonight in Anderson at 6:30 p.m. Meanwhile, East Nicolaus (6-3) will have some time off before the Lindhurst Tournament on Jan. 2.
Girls Basketball
East Nicolaus 32, Live Oak 22
The Spartans girls basketball team secured another win on Wednesday night, taking down the Lions in what proved to be a defensive battle.
“We probably didn’t play our best offensive game tonight, but we took care of business on defense and got the win so I’m happy with that,” East Nicolaus head coach Gina O’Connor said.
The Spartans were led by Remmington Hewitt with 10 points and Taylor Roccucci with nine points.
The junior varsity team also won, 28-23 and was led by Audrey Gillespie and Mariana Hall with six points each.
East Nicolaus (9-2) will play travel to Woodland Christian today.
Boys Wrestling
Sutter 48, Ukiah 33
The Sutter wrestling team secured its first duel victory of the season on Wednesday defeating Ukiah by a 15-point margin.
The following wrestlers tallied wins for the Huskies: 113, Hunter Ludwig (win by pin); 120, Brody Dollins (win by forfeit); 132, Billy Thornton (win by pin); 138, Brady Thornton (win by pin); 145, D’Angelo Acosta (win by pin); 170, Trevor Sachs (win by pin); 195, Max Gipson (win by pin); 285, Ulisses Alvarez (win by pin).
Sutter (1-0) will now split up its squad with half traveling to the Clovis Tournament and the other half preparing for the Wheatland Tournament this weekend.
Girls Wrestling
Yuba City 33, Del Oro 24
The Honkers wrestling team secured a grand-sized victory on Wednesday night, defeating the defending Sac-Joaquin Section champion, Del Oro.
Yuba City received wins from its following participants: 101, Karina Ramirez (win by decision); 106, Melissa Tejada (win by pin); 126, Myla Kuphaldt (win by pin); 137, Aneesa Quintanilla (win by pin); 143, Julisa Sparks (win by pin); 160, Kylie Leaty (win by pin); 189, Frances Valadez (win by pin).
Yuba City (3-1) will now prepare for the Women’s West Coast tournament of champions at the Hardwood palace in Rocklin.