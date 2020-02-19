The Yuba men’s basketball team won its fourth straight conference championship on Wednesday night at home after defeating Contra Costa College by a final score of 93-66.
“I’m very proud of this group of guys, but we’re not done yet,” Yuba College head coach Doug Cornelius said.
This year’s title marks the 13th league championship in the last 14 season for Cornelius’ 49ers.
On Wednesday Yuba was led by Brandon Recek with 17 points, Cornell Greenwood with 15 points and Kam Warrens with 11 points and nine rebounds.
Yuba (23-5, 14-2) will now await to hear about its first playoff opponent.
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys Basketball
Victory Christian 67,
Faith Christian 49
The Lions boys basketball team’s season ended on Wednesday night after a tough road playoff loss to Victory Christian.
“We had a really great second half, the guys never gave up and hung in there until the end,” Faith Christian head coach Rick Daughtery said.
The Lions were led by David Villasenor with 20 points and Daniel Wickline with 19 points.
Faith Christian ended its season with a record of 13-13.