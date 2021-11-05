Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 9 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6560.
Women’s soccer
Yuba College 7, Mendocino 0
Live Oak High product Bella Goodson netted four goals on Friday to lead the 49ers to the shutout win on sophomore day at Yuba College.
Goodson, a freshman, increased her scoring total to 34, which is good for tops in the state as of Friday.
Goodson and Yuba improved to 10-3 in the Bay Valley – two games ahead of Solano at last check Friday. Overall, Yuba stands at 13-7.
Berenice Ramirez added a pair of goals, while Valeria Contreras chipped in a score against Mendocino.
Yuba ends the regular season at 2 p.m. Nov. 12 at Napa Valley.
Men’s soccer
Yuba College 1, Merritt 0
The 49ers moved a game up on Napa Valley in conference with a 1-0 win over Merritt Friday.
Diego Martinez netted the game-winner in about the final two minutes of the contest on a ball that was assisted by Santiago Valencia.
Yuba improved to 10-7-1 overall and 7-1-1 in the Bay Valley. Yuba ends the regular season versus Napa Valley (6-10-1, 6-1-1 BV) at Napa Memorial Stadium at 3 p.m. Nov. 9.
Tuesday’s winner will likely determine the conference champion, according to a news release.
Women’s volleyball
Yuba 3, Mendocino 1
The hosts left their gym for the final time this year with a victory, toppling Mendocino in four sets, 25-19, 25-23, 20-25, 25-16.
The win got Yuba to 10-7 overall and 8-4 in the Bay Valley – a game back of Los Medanos and Marin for second place with two matches left.
Yuba begins its final week at Alameda at 6 p.m. Nov. 10.
Yuba’s two sophomores, Sarah Hankins (River Valley) and Giselle Carrillo (Yuba City) helped guide the 49ers to the win Friday.
Hankins filled the stat sheet with 23 assists, 15 kills, 11 digs, and 3 blocks. Carrillo compiled 13 digs on defense.
Men’s basketball
City College of San Francisco 102, Yuba 69
Yuba fell to 0-1 on the year with a road loss to CCSF. Tanner Sullivan compiled 14 points and 11 rebounds off the bench.
Yuba gave up 28 offensive rebounds, head coach Doug Cornelius said Friday.
Prep cross country
The Huskies traveled north for the Butte View League finals on Thursday, with girls finishing third and the boys fourth overall in the BVL.
Dara Schmidt led Sutter girls with a sixth overall finish in a 5K time of 23 minutes, 39 seconds. Kaylee Duncan was seventh in 23:56, joining Schmidt as all-league.
Cameron Anderson guided the Sutter boys with a fifth place finish in 19:46.
Joshua Zubia also nabbed all-league with an eighth place finish.