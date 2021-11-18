Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 9 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6560. Submissions on Friday may be held until next week.
Women’s soccer
Cañada 4, Yuba College 1
The college community rallied around the 17th-seeded Yuba College women’s soccer team Thursday prior to its trip to Redwood City to take on No. 16 Cañada in a play-in match of the 2021 California Community College Athletic Association Northern California Regional.
Yuba College President Dr. Tawny Dotson visited the team prior to the trip to wish the players well in their voyage, head coach Cristina Baggio said.
While the outcome did not turn out in Yuba’s favor, falling 4-1 to Cañada, Baggio said this year was all about experience for her 13 freshmen athletes coming back next year.
“It was a good experience for our freshmen,” Baggio said.
Yuba (14-8) trailed 3-0 at the break and 4-0 early in the second half before finally scoring courtesy of a Cañada own goal in the 49ers’ attacking third area of the field.
Baggio said Yuba was attempting a corner kick and the ball ricocheted off a Cañada player’s head into the goal.
It’s credited in the book as an own goal, Baggio said.
Yuba goalkeeper Yaly Hughes made at least six saves and midfielder Valeria Contreras was selected as Player of the Game in defeat, Baggio said.
Women’s basketball
Yuba 60, Chabot 58
The 49ers toppled the No. 6 ranked team in California, Chabot, to tipoff the Sasha Brown Classic Thursday at Sierra College.
Yuba moved to 3-0 on the year and will square off against host and No. 2 Sierra College tonight at 7 p.m.
Yuba coach Stuart Welch said Raenette McCrae was named the team’s Player of the Game with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Zianna Hundal added 10 points for the 49ers.