Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 9 p.m. each night.
To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6560. Submissions on Friday may be held until next week.
The Yuba-Sutter Post 705 American Legion 17-and-under baseball team fell in the finals of the state tournament to McKinleyville, 4-3, last weekend in Fairfield.
Yuba-Sutter Post 705 head coach Dave Rodriguez said the tournament consisted of 10 teams from across California.
Yuba-Sutter opened play with wins over Petaluma, 10-0; Napa, 6-2; and McKinleyville, 10-7.
The team was made up of players from across the mid-valley, including a handful of the top hitters in the tournament. Brent Gallegos led the way with an .800 batting average, followed by Sam Hurley (.500), Natheniel Hurley (.400) and CJ Hopper (.375), Rodriguez said.
College baseball
Potters wrapping up regular season
Lincoln enters its final week of the summer collegiate baseball regular season.
The Potters played at home against Walnut Creek Tuesday. Lincoln is back home Thursday to take on Solano beginning at 6 p.m. This weekend the California Collegiate League representative hosts Walnut Creek for the final time Saturday at McBean Stadium, closing out the month of July with Star Wars and fireworks night. On Aug. 1, Lincoln welcomes in Healdsburg for a 6:05 p.m. start on fan appreciation day where the first 150 fans (21 and over) will receive a Hydro Flask 16oz Pint Glass courtesy of Simply Nutrition.
Beginning around the second week of August, Lincoln and the Yuba-Sutter Gold Sox will co-host the West Coast World Series featuring college summer teams from around the region that will battle it out in pool play and a 16-team, single-elimination tournament.
More information will be available at a later date.
Pro baseball
River Cats beaten by Tacoma, 7-4
The Sacramento River Cats (30-41) dropped game five of their road series on Monday night to the Tacoma Rainiers (38-33), 7-4.
Shortstop Mauricio Dubón’s seventh-inning solo shot brought the River Cats within one but Tacoma pulled away again in the bottom half of the frame. Rainiers catcher Jose Godoy supplied the crushing blow – a two-run single – to make it 7-3.
In the ninth inning, Sacramento would get the tying run to the plate with a Peter Maris double and an Arismendy Alcántara walk, but former River Cats pitcher David Huff would shut the door by forcing a ground out from Joey Bart.
All River Cats coverage can be found at www.rivercats.com or on the MiLB First Pitch app.
Auto racing
Tellstrom outduels Winters in Roseville
2020 North State Modified Series champion Kyle Tellstrom won a duel for the second Bob Lehman Classic, topping former series champion Scott Winters for the $1,000 Economy Heating and Air Challenge on Saturday. The return of the North State Modifieds to Roseville’s All American Speedway saw 24 Modifieds competing in the 60-lap race that included points for the local Jaws Gear & Axle Modifieds as well.
Tellstrom lined up sixth for the feature. His teammate Kylie Keown started shotgun but surrendered the spot to Lakeport’s Ian Elliott on the start. Elliott led the way while Klamath Falls, Oregon’s Rich Cobb steadily drifted out of the top-five on the upper groove.
Winters went around the outside of Keown for second before she went to the pits with smoke off the rear tires. Elliott led lap five for the $250 Authority Heating and Air bonus. Keith Bloom of Anderson stopped in turn four for a caution on lap 24 with an apparent flat left front tire. The first restart attempt saw 2020 Jaws Modifieds champion Jason Philpot of Sacramento suffer a mechanical failure on the left front. Philpot sailed into 2021 Jaws points leader Eric Price, who also won the $100 Lucas Oil Dash for Cash, sending him spinning. Price was able to rejoin but Philpot was unable to continue.
The leaders raced side-by-side on the restart before Winters led lap 26 and Tellstrom followed suit on the outside to take second. Twenty-third starting Cody Braund spun from seventh for the next caution flag in turn two. Tellstrom had a tremendous restart, seizing the lead on lap 31. Darrin Sullivan and Elliott battled for third before Bloom spun again in turn four. Bloom collected Price with both restarting at the rear yet again.
Tellstrom cleared Winters on the restart while Colfax’s Ralph Bailey, Mike Gorham of Lincoln, and Sammy Nuno of Windsor battled for the Jaws Modifieds lead. They collided on the front stretch in a hard crash on lap 49 which brought out a brief red flag.
Winters went outside Tellstrom on the restart to lead lap 50. Tellstrom drove in deep in turn one with contact, taking the lead on lap 52. Tellstrom led lap 55 for the $250 Authority bonus and led Winters nose-to-tail across the finish line for the $1,000 Bob Lehman Classic victory. Sullivan, Dustin DeRosier of Cloverdale, and Bloom rounded out the top-five. Price managed to still top the Jaws Modifieds over Josh Blackwood and Tyler Mullican.
All American Speedway will race again on Aug. 14 with the Guaranteed Rate Affinity / Riebes Auto Parts Super Stock Bonus Night – a $1,000-to-win Jr. Late Model Challenge, Jaws Gear & Axle Modifieds, F4s, Mini Cup/Bando, and UTV Racing. Tickets will be available at www.AllAmericanSpeedway.com.