Men’s basketball
Yuba College 96, College of San Mateo 81
The 49ers won their 20th game of the season Thursday with a double-digit win at College of San Mateo in the second round of the California Community College Athletics Association Northern California Regional Tournament.
Illyas Rafiq came off the bench and hit six 3-pointers to lead Yuba with 20 points.
Jonah Roth added 15 points and 9 rebounds, while Jordan Bryant provided 17.
Yuba (20-9), seeded No. 10, will travel to No. 2 West Valley (25-3) for the third round today (Saturday) in Saratoga.
Game time is set for 7 p.m.
The winner advances to the Elite Eight set to begin March 11-13 at West Hills College.
The pairings will feature the top four from Northern California and the top-4 from Southern California.
Prep baseball
Marysville 6, River Valley 4
Marysville’s Stevie Cherry closed out RV on the hill, recording the final seven outs all via strikeout.
Jack Howsley started and surrendered four hits over 4-2/3 innings while striking out two batters and only allowing two earned runs.
At the plate, Cole Tyler was 2 for 3 with 3 runs batted in and two runs scored. Tyler also had the go-ahead 2-RBI single in the top of the 7th to give Marysville the lead. Jaxon Finley was 2 for 3 with a double, two runs scored, and 1 RBI. Jack Howsley was 1 for 4 with a double and a RBI.
Marysville (2-1) hosts Inderkum Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.
Colusa 20, Lindhurst 0
The RedHawks scored 10 in the first to set the tone for a double-digit win at home over Lindhurst Wednesday.
Emanuel Frias had three hits and three RBI, while Justin Lee and Ethan Lay added two hits apiece.
Julian Almanza had the only hit for Lindhurst (0-2).
Colusa went to (3-0) on the year.
Prep softball
Wheatland 16, Winters 1
The Pirates went to 2-0 with a run-rule win over Winters Wednesday.
Alauna Kelley finished 3 for 3 with four RBI, while Chasidy Sills added a pair of hits and RBI. Hallie Prather and Hannah Golenor each chipped in two hits and three runs scored.
In the circle, Brenna Herring pitched a complete-game one-hitter with six strikeouts. Herring had a no-hitter until the last inning.
Prep volleyball
Wheatland 3, San Juan 1
The Pirates won in four sets Thursday on the road, defeating San Juan (25-10,25-27, 25-17, 25-16).
Seniors Adam Strebel and Lance Homan each had six kills on the night. Sophomore Nathaniel Fulks added six aces and five kills.
Wheatland hosts River Valley at 6 p.m. Monday.
Golf
Hopking nails an ace
Wheatland’s Jackson Hopking records a hole-in-one at Peach Tree Golf and Country Club in Marysville
The shot was a 145-yard swing with a gap wedge.
