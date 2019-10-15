The Yuba College soccer team’s offense erupted on Tuesday night as it reeled off six goals against Mendocino in a shutout victory.
“It was really fun to watch this team today, they were clicking on all cylinders,” head coach Cristina Baggio said. “It’s a great day to be a forty-niner,” she added.
Yuba’s Vanessa Garcia and Kassidy Hembree each tallied a goal apiece. Meanwhile, Estrella Silva and Cindy Hernandez each scored two goals.
“I have to give Cindy (Hernandez) a shout out. She moved up from outside back where she usually plays, but you would have never noticed, she played phenomenally,” Baggio said.
The 49ers were joined by some young stars during Tuesday’s match as the Yuba Sutter Azzuri FC Elite helped out as ball girls.
Yuba (3-1-2) will play at Contra Costa on Friday.
HIGH SCHOOL
Volleyball
Colusa 3, Pierce 0
Three weeks ago the Pierce Bears marched into Colusa’s Don Bransford Gymnasium and swept the RedHawks in straight sets, but last night in Arbuckle the tables were turned as the RedHawks won in dramatic fashion over the hometown Bears by scores of 25-20, 27-25, 27-25.
While the RedHawks outplayed the Bears in most facets of the game, they dominated the net led by middle hitters Hannah Taylor and Carly Lay who finished the match with 14 and 11 kills respectively.
Orchestrating the attack was setter Annie Lay who handed out 32 assists often making spectacular saves to keep the ball alive and create those opportunities.
Colusa also got a noteworthy performance from its back row, which included Amber Morales making 20 digs, along with Cynthia Velazquez and Abby Myers who contributed 12 apiece.
With the win, the RedHawks (24-14) now find themselves tied with Pierce for second place in the Sacramento Valley League and have a big match with Willows looming on the horizon next Tuesday.
Wheatland 3, Oroville 0
The Pirates won their 30th match of the season on Tuesday when they swept Oroville in three sets: 25-13, 25-16 and 25-15.
Wheatland was led by
Kelly Phillips with 26 assists and two aces. Other notable contributions came from Samantha Angel with 13 digs and Sierra Drake with five kills and four aces.
Wheatland (30-9, 6-1) will travel to Gridley on Thursday.
Sutter 3, Paradise 0
The Huskies secured another sweep victory on Tuesday when they bested the Bobcats by set scores of 25-12, 25-13 and 25-16.
Sutter was led by Jaya Bains with 11 assists, Kenzi Johnson with 11 kills and Sarah Lutz with nine kills and five digs. Maddie Kunkle also had a stand out performance for the Huskies with 11 assists and two kills.
Sutter (23-8, 5-1) will host Orland on Thursday.
East Nicolaus 3, Williams 0
The Spartans swept the Yellowjackets on Tuesday by set scores of 25-13, 25-21 and 25-17.
East Nicolaus was led by Shaye Wininger with 14 assists and four aces. Also contributing to the Spartan offense was Taylor Roccucci who tallied six kills. On defense, Brynn Lauppe led the way with 10 digs.
The East Nicolaus junior varsity also won their match in three sets: 25-19, 15-25 and 15-12.
The Spartans (19-3, 5-1) will host Durham on Thursday.
Girls Tennis
Orland 8, Live 1
The Lions girls tennis team suffered a tough loss on Tuesday as the Trojans came out on top by a seven-point margin.
Despite the loss, the Lions saw a doubles win from the pairing of Jessie Patrick and Nataly Ayala, 9-7.
Live Oak (10-2, 7-2) will return home on Thursday for senior day when it plays Gridley.