Women’s soccer
Yuba College 3, Napa Valley 1
Live Oak High product Bella Goodson netted a pair of goals to lead Yuba to the win on the final day of the regular season.
Amelia Adamson added a score for the 49ers. Goodson’s final goal total jumped to 36, which was good for tops in the state as of Friday.
The win wrapped up second place in the Bay Valley with an 11-3 mark. Overall, Yuba finishes at 14-7.
The NorCal regional bracket will be determined following a seed meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 16, head coach Cristina Baggio said.
Two years ago, the Bay Valley’s top two teams advanced to the playoffs.
William Carey 2-0 Friday
Sutter Union High product Gillian Tripp and the William Carey volleyball team wrapped up pool play in the 2021 conference championship, defeating Middle Georgia and Blue Mountain in straight sets Friday afternoon.
WC is back in action today (Saturday) at 8 a.m. against Loyola University in the semifinals. First serve is scheduled for 10 a.m. To watch from home visit https://bit.ly/3CgiCSu.
Prep volleyball
Skyline 3, East Nicolaus 2
East Nicolaus High School nearly pulled off a second straight NorCal state victory Thursday night in Oakland against No. 2-seeded Skyline.
The Spartans led two sets to one before dropping the fourth and fifth sets to fall on the road, 25-21 22-25, 28-26, 21-25, 9-15, in the quarterfinals of the California Interscholastic Federation NorCal Division V playoffs.
East Nic ended its season at 19-3, the team’s most wins in four seasons.
“Great match,” East Nic coach Donald Takeuchi said Thursday night. “Wonderful season.”
Freshman outside hitter Jadyn Hoffman finished with a double-double of 19 kills and 18 digs. Senior Remmington Hewitt chipped in a double-double of 11 kills and 19 digs. Senior Kiyana Faupula added 9 kills, 16 digs and 8 blocks.
Senior setter Leila Wininger distributed 22 assists and 16 digs. Addy Tagala provided 17 setter assists.
Skyline will host No. 3 Orland – a five-set winner over Urban of San Francisco – in the regional semifinals beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday in Oakland. The winner goes to the NorCal regional final against the winner of Drew and Trinity, which lost to East Nicolaus in the Northern Section D-V final in Red Bluff.
River Cats release 2022 schedule
The Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the 2021 National League West champion San Francisco Giants, released their home schedule this week for the 2022 season.
The River Cats will play 72 games at Sutter Health Park. Sacramento will host the Sugar Land Skeeters (Houston Astros affiliate) for the first time in a six-game series, starting with a 6:35 p.m. opening night first pitch on April 5.
The affiliate rival, Oklahoma City Dodgers (Los Angeles Dodgers), visit Sacramento on April 19 at 6:35 p.m. for six games, including the River Cats’ first Wednesday day game at 12:05 p.m. on April 20.
The River Cats close out a six-game series against the Las Vegas Aviators (Oakland Athletics) on Mother’s Day to celebrate mom at the ballpark on May 8 at 1:05 p.m.
The weekend heading into the Fourth of July is full of baseball and fireworks as the River Cats welcome the Reno Aces (Arizona Diamondbacks) for three games to kick off the month, including a 6:35 p.m. Independence Eve Celebration and Fireworks Extravaganza on July 3.
The River Cats host the Aces and Aviators 15 times each in 2022, including the final six home games of the regular season against the Aviators. The home finale will be a 1:05 p.m. first pitch on Sept. 11.
All Saturday home games will have a 6:37 p.m. start and all Sundays, outside of July 3, will be 1:05 p.m. day games. All Tuesday, Thursday and Friday games will have 6:35 p.m. starts.
The full schedule is available online at rivercats.com. Game dates and times are subject to change.
Season ticket memberships and packages are available now by calling the River Cats ticket hotline at (916) 371-HITS (4487), emailing tickets@rivercats.com, or visiting rivercats.com.