Both the Sutter and Yuba City High cross country teams competed at their section meets last weekend and finished with numerous runners in honorable positions.
Sutter
The Huskies varsity boys team placed third overall, scoring 127 total points in a field of 39 schools – to win Sutter High School’s first Cross Country Division IV Section Championship..
Notable finishes for the Sutter boys included: Bryce Harper in 13th place (17:12), Raymond Baldez in 28th place (17:53), Braedyn Hick in 29th place (17:54) David Tappe in 36th place (18:11) and Xavier Pitula in 44th place (18:26).
Meanwhile, the varsity girls finished fifth overall, scoring 128 points and qualifying for the team’s second straight trip to the CIF state championships meet at Woodward Park on Nov. 30.
The Huskies were led by Mackenzie Ritner in 17th place (21:27), Kaylynne Turner in 24th place (21:50), Dara Schmidt in 25th place (21:54), Vanessa Nuno in 32nd place (22:18), Perla Martinez in 42nd place (22:48), Susy Arias in 47th place (22:56) and Gracie Scritchfield in 50th place (23:10).
Yuba City
The varsity Honkers were led by Jordan Wilson last weekend in the section meet at Folsom’s Willow Hills. Wilson was an individual medalist placing 25th for the 10th place Division III team.
Other notable finishes for the Yuba City varsity girls included: Jenna Henry in 56th place (23:50) and Lauren Negrete in 62nd place (24:25).
As for the varsity boys, Justin Negrete led the way with a 39th place (18:29), while Austin Holtz finished in 47th place (18:55).