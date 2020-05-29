Despite a very short season due to school and sports shutdowns over coronavirus, the area received multiple selections for the annual Optimist all-star game, which was split into four separate teams based on school size and proximity.
The small school north team was made of local selections of Mason Zarges (East Nicolaus):Adrian Armendariz (Lindhurst); Morgun Goss and Braxton Payne (Marysville); Cory McIntyre and Brandon Taddy (Sutter); and Jordan Getz (Wheatland).
Representing the large school north team is Chance Diemer of Yuba City, which played only four games leading up to the school and sports shutdown.
The exhibition is an opportunity for players to showcase their skills against the premier talent in Sacramento.
Large school north
Playing in a league loaded with Sacramento area teams, Diemer held his own as a career .422 hitter with an on-base percentage over .500 coming into 2020.
As a senior, Diemer hit .364 (4-for-11) in the small sample size.
Small school north
Zarges was a career .442 hitter in a little over a season dating back to when he was called up as a sophomore. He compiled 23 hits, 13 runs batted in and 12 runs in 19 varsity games.
Armendariz, in nearly 40 games, totaled a .255 batting average, .347 on-base percentage and 27 hits during his career with the Blazers. He also pitched, appearing in 14 games for a total of almost 20 innings and a 1-1 career record.
As a senior, Armendariz helped Lindhurst to a 3-3 record before sports came to a halt.
Across the bridge in Marysville, Goss and Payne led the Indians to a 3-3 record as seniors. Both are set to continue on to play college baseball at Yuba College.
At Sutter, McIntyre got off to a hot start this spring hitting .688 with over a .700 on-base percentage in five games for the Huskies. The future Cal State Northridge product is a .409 career hitter in 67 games played for Sutter. His teammate Taddy was hitting .353 this year, bringing his career mark to .359 in 38 games. Taddy’s final on-base percentage is .414, with 37 hits, 28 runs scored and 23 RBI. He is undecided on where he’s going to college.
Wheatland’s Jordan Getz rounded out the area all-star selections. He and the Pirates jumped out to a 4-0 start with Getz hitting .364 before everything was canceled. Getz is a career .369 hitter with a 1.96 ERA.