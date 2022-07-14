Editor’s Note: The fall 2022 mid-valley sports schedule is fast approaching and schools have already begun submitting schedules for each of their sports. When finalized, please email your fall 2022 sports schedules to Appeal Sports Editor Jeff Larson at jlarson@appealdemocrat.com.
Colusa High School will have four varsity prep teams competing in the fall. The football team, coached by Mike Badaluco, will open with a scrimmage at Oroville at 10 a.m. Aug. 20. The RedHawks’ season gets underway the following week, Aug. 26, at nonleague foe Anderson.
The team’s opening homestand – the first of four this year – is set for Yreka Sept. 2. Colusa also hosts Williams (Sept. 16), county rival Pierce (Oct. 7), Live Oak (Oct. 21) for homecoming and East Nicolaus to round out the regular season on Nov. 4.
Northern Section playoffs begin with quarterfinal matchups Nov. 10, followed by semifinals on Nov. 18 and NSCIF finals set for Nov. 23.
Colusa was 7-4 overall and 2-3 in the Sacramento Valley League last year under Badaluco.
All varsity games begin at 7 p.m.
Volleyball
The RedHawks open their season Aug. 16 at Clear Lake in a nonleague match. It’s the first of a 10-match road trip to open the season. Colusa’s stops include Corning, River Valley, Marysville, Sutter for a tournament, Yreka, back to Sutter for a single-game, followed by trips to Winters and Gridley.
Kim Roper’s squad is home for the first time Sept. 8 against Live Oak in a Sacramento Valley League match. Varsity begins at 6 p.m. Roper and the RedHawks will have eight scheduled SVL matches looking to repeat as league champions following a 14-0 season in 2021.
The regular season ends Oct. 20, with playoffs set to open Oct. 25 for first round action.
All home regular season matches begin at 6 p.m.
Girls tennis
Colusa begins its 2022 slate Aug. 23 at Gridley for a 3:30 p.m. scheduled match. Two days later, the RedHawks kick off their home schedule in the first of eight matches against Corning Aug. 25. League begins Sept. 13 at Live Oak, while the team’s final home bout is Oct. 6 versus Willows.
The league individual tournament runs Oct. 14-15, while NSCIF team playoffs begin Oct. 18. Individual NSCIF playoffs are set for Oct. 29.
Colusa will be coached by Melissa Michalk.
Cross country
Colusa opens its season in Vacaville for the Lagoon Valley Classic Sept. 3. The RedHawks run at home for the first time on Sept. 14 at 3:30 p.m. for the league championship course preview race at Sacramento River Recreation Area in the first of two home races.
The other at Sacramento River Recreation Area is the league championships Nov. 2 at 3:30 p.m.
The team is co-coached by Matt Giffin and Darren Townzen.
Colusa’s Athletic Director is Eric Lay.