Sutter Union High’s Cloey Carrier (front and center) signs a national letter of intent to attend Division II Upper Iowa University on a shooting scholarship last week at Sutter Union High School. 

 Courtesy photo

Sutter Union High shooter Cloey Carrier signed a national letter of intent to NCAA Division II Upper Iowa University last week at Sutter Union High School amid friends, family and colleagues. 

Carrier has shown an interest in law enforcement and worked as a cadet at the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office during her prep career, according to Sutter Union Trap, Skeet, Sporting Clay and Olympic Bunker Team Coach Dave Samson. 

