In light of recent developments surrounding COVID-19, Marysville Raceway has decided to postpone the 2020 championship auto racing season until April 11, according to a news release submitted on Thursday.
Speedway officials are working with Yuba County to comply with precautionary guidelines for public gatherings while coronavirus is confronted.
What began as gatherings of 250 or more people getting canceled slowly is getting whittled down – with the latest figure being 10 or people, according to the Center of Disease Control.
The CDC wrote on its website this week that over the course of the next 15 days all U.S. events hosting at least 10 individuals should be canceled or held online.
“We want to do our part in preventing this terrible virus,” said Dennis Gage, Marysville Raceway promoter. “This is unprecedented. We’ve had rain, floods, and fires, but never a virus impacting our events.”
The race season, which normally runs from March until October, will be shortened considerably starting in April. The signature events like the Mel Hall Memorial, planned for Memorial Day weekend, and the two-day Monster Truck show, set for June 19-20, remain on schedule as of now.
The Speedway’s July 3rd celebration could also be impacted by the changes and may get pushed back, according to the release. Several open dates in July and August dates are being looked at to possibly move races to.
While there remain no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Yuba County, the worldwide and state impacts dictate preventive measures in all areas. Marysville Raceway, in business for 53 years, opened its 2020 campaign on Feb. 29.
Any online or pre-event tickets purchased will be honored at the full value of the tickets at events held later in the year.
Event information and updates will be posted on the track website at www.marysvilleraceway.com. Calls may be placed to 350-7275.