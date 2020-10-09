Several former Yuba-Sutter prep football players will reunite on Saturday when Dordt University hosts Jamestown in college football at the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) level.
Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. on the west coast.
Dordt has four ex Sutter High Huskies, including two of the most prominent in school history in quarterback Tyler Reynolds and wide receiver Ben Heuvelhorst. Heuvelhorst, a 2017 grad, is one of Dordt’s top receivers through three games with 13 catches for 145 yards and a touchdown.
Reynolds, who set multiple Northern Section records during his time at Sutter, has been limited in two of Dordt’s games in 2020.
The other two former Huskies are incoming freshmen and members of Sutter’s 13th career section title last year. Max Gipson comes in listed as a 6-foot-1, 215-pound defensive lineman, while Kevin Brugmann is a 5-6, 230-pound offensive lineman.
Last week, Dordt dropped its first game of the year, 48-40 to Northwestern of Iowa. Heuvelhorst hauled in seven catches for 65 yards in the loss.
On the other side, a couple 2016 Sutter graduates, Jose Valle and Ross Applegarth will help man a Jamestown roster seeking its first win of the year following last week’s 23-3 loss at Concordia.
Valle played last week and made a tackle.
Both Valle and Applegarth were seniors for Sutter when Reynolds was just a sophomore signal-caller. Reynolds was a three-year starter for Sutter.