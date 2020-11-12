The Angels on Thursday chose Perry Minasian, a baseball executive with more than 30 years in the sport, as their new general manager, said a person with knowledge of the search who was not authorized to comment publicly.
It is the first time Minasian will lead a team’s baseball operations. He replaces Billy Eppler, who was fired Sept. 27 after five losing seasons.
Minasian, 40, spent the last three seasons as an assistant general manager to Braves president of baseball operations Alex Anthopolous. Minasian was named senior vice president of baseball operations last November.
His path to Anaheim was unconventional.