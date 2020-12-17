Interim defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli took his unit to the movies as part of the Las Vegas Raiders’ preparation for a game Thursday night against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Marinelli cued up a video that highlighted the type of play he wants to see in his first game since taking over for Paul Guenther, who was fired Sunday night. Marinelli will need everything he can get against the Chargers after four starters were declared out Wednesday as the Raiders went through final preparations.
Las Vegas will not have strong safety Johnathan Abram (concussion), linebacker Nicholas Morrow (concussion), defensive end Clelin Ferrell (shoulder) and cornerback Damon Arnette (concussion).
Marinelli said Wednesday he is emphasizing areas beyond having talent, such as effort, pursuit and gang-tackling.
The Raiders got an eyeful of John Lynch, Ronde Barber, Derrick Brooks and Warren Sapp with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where Marinelli coached the defensive line. They saw Julius Peppers, Brian Urlacher and Peanut Tillman from when Marinelli ran the Chicago Bears defense.
“He’s been able to show us some videos of some of his old teams and the effort and physicality they play with,” defensive tackle Maurice Hurst said during a teleconference Wednesday. “Some of those Buccaneers teams and the Bears teams, he showed some great videos of playing hard, hitting hard, making turnovers. But there’s only so much you can do in a short week.”
Hurst said things were “simplified” with the limited prep time but added, “I think it’s going to be a great opportunity to show what we can do this week.”
Coach Jon Gruden, who promoted Marinelli in hopes that a “new voice” would help a struggling unit with three games to play, believes the defense is getting the message. The Raiders are ranked 30th in scoring defense (30.1 points per game), 25th in yardage (384.2) and have only 15 sacks in 13 games.
“Everybody responds well to Rod,” Gruden said. “It’s not like he’s a new guy coming in. He gets the correct response, a lot of respect. I think people trust him. He’ll do a good job. It will be a tall order for him obviously with our defense, but I know he’s looking forward to the challenge.”
Stepping up
With Abram, Morrow, Ferrell and Arnette out, here is a look at players who will need to step in.
Dallin Leavitt: Primarily a special teams player, Gruden said Leavitt and with Erik Harris will be expected to help as Jeff Heath is on injured reserve. Some alignments could call for Lamarcus Joyner playing as a deep safety rather than in the slot.
Cory Littleton: Snap counts had been reduced since he went on the COVID-19 list, with Morrow being the Raiders best defensive player over the last four games. Littleton will rarely leave the field now, along with Nick Kwiatkoski. That was the plan when the season began. Raekwon McMillan is available for when the Raiders go to three linebackers.’
Carl Nassib: A healthy scratch the last two games, Nassib like Littleton was a big-ticket free agent signee who has underperformed. With Ferrell out of the lineup, Nassib will play along with Maxx Crosby, Arden Key, Vic Beasley and Chris Smith.
Daryl Worley: Worley has played outside corner slot corner and even some time at safety. He was signed Dec. 9 after being cut by Dallas and then Buffalo. Worley played for the Raiders in 2018-19. Gruden called him a “quick study” but also conceded they weren’t going to overload him with responsibilities. Without Arnette, Nevin Lawson has started along with Trayvon Mullen. Isiah Johnson, who made the game-ending play in the end zone when the Raiders beat the Chargers on Nov. 8, could also see a bigger role.
“I don’t want to give away the game plan, but he will play in the game, based on how the Chargers come out will determine how much he plays,” Gruden said.
Marinelli said Tuesday he had a good idea of who would play.
“We’ve feel we’ve got a good handle on who’s up,” he said. “I think at that point, you show belief in men. And we’re going to get it done.”