The featured Athletes of the Week for March 14-19 are Brenna Herring, of the Wheatland Union High softball team, and Dairius Jacobs, of the Marysville High baseball team.
Herring: The sophomore from Wheatland was 1-for-2 with a run scored and pitched six innings as the team’s starter, allowing one earned run on six hits while striking out seven, to help Wheatland take down upper division foe River Valley, 7-4, last week. Herring and Wheatland are 10-0 and ranked No. 3 in the Northern Section rankings on MaxPreps.com.
Jacobs: The junior from Marysville collected five runs batted in on three hits as the Indians run-ruled Foothill on the road, 14-2, last week. Jacobs was 3-for-4 and scored a run, upping his average to .308 in nine games recorded for Marysville (7-2).
Statistics are submitted on MaxPreps or from coaches and team personnel.
If you have a submission for a top male and/or female athlete of the week, email Appeal Sports Editor Jeff Larson at jlarson@appealdemocrat.com.