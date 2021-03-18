The Los Angeles Times’ national college sports reporter, makes his picks for every game. Today is the conclusion of the media bracket.
———
Sweet 16
———
No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 5 Villanova
March 27-28
Pick: Just like Gonzaga has to take down a recent champion in Virginia, so too will Baylor on its Sweet 16 path.
Baylor 70, Villanova 60
———
No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 6 Texas Tech
March 27-28
Pick: This is one of my favorite games of the Sweet 16. Ohio State’s Duane Washington Jr. will be the best player on the floor.
Ohio State 68, Texas Tech 63
———
Elite Eight
———
No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 2 Ohio State
March 29-30
Pick: Baylor’s defense is just a little better than Ohio State’s, and Baylor’s guards will get too many open looks.
Baylor 77, Ohio State 75
———
Midwest regional — first round
———
No. 1 Illinois vs. No. 16 Drexel
Friday, 10:15 a.m.
TV: TBS
Line: Illinois by 22.5.
Pick: The Fighting Illini are the hottest team in the country and will keep it going here.
Illinois 96, Drexel 59
———
No. 8 Loyola Chicago vs. No. 9 Georgia Tech
Friday, 1 p.m.
TV: TBS
Line: Loyola Chicago by 2.5.
Pick: Sister Jean and that Loyola Chicago defense over the Ramblin’ Wreck every time.
Loyola Chicago 58, Georgia Tech 52
———
No. 5 Tennessee vs. No. 12 Oregon State
Friday, 1:30 p.m.
TV: TNT
Line: Tennessee by 7.5.
Pick: The Beavers’ great story ends here with Tennessee’s ferocious defense.
Tennessee 67, Oregon State 58
———
No. 4 Oklahoma State vs. No. 13 Liberty
Friday, 3:25 p.m.
TV: TBS
Line: Oklahoma State by 9.5.
Pick: The Cowboys should have been a higher seed and will play angry out of the gate.
Oklahoma State 79, Liberty 62
———
No. 6 San Diego State vs. No. 11 Syracuse
Friday, 6:40 p.m.
TV: CBS
Line: San Diego State by 2.5.
Pick: This is not a vintage Syracuse bracket buster, and San Diego State will meet the moment.
San Diego State 69, Syracuse 61
———
No. 3 West Virginia vs. No. 14 Morehead State
Friday, 6:50 p.m.
TV: truTV
Line: West Virginia by 12.5.
Pick: A Bob Huggins team that depends on offense over defense is wild, and we’ll see it for another round.
West Virginia 82, Morehead State 60
———
No. 7 Clemson vs. No. 10 Rutgers
Friday, 6:20 p.m.
TV: TBS
Line: Rutgers by 1.
Pick: Shield your eyes when watching this bloodbath. The country will be on Rutgers’ side.
Rutgers 56, Clemson 51
———
No. 2 Houston vs. No. 15 Cleveland State
Friday, 4:15 p.m.
TV: truTV
Line: Houston by 19.5.
Pick: Kelvin Sampson has built a real winner at Houston, one that won’t let him down with a no-show.
Houston 74, Cleveland State 61
———
Second round
———
No. 1 Illinois vs. No. 8 Loyola Chicago
Sunday-Monday
Pick: Ken Pomeroy’s efficiency ratings say Loyola Chicago is the ninth-best team in the country, but the metrics love Illinois more.
Illinois 65, Loyola Chicago 54
———
No. 4 Oklahoma State vs. No. 5 Tennessee
Sunday-Monday
Pick: Both teams play good defense, but only one has Cade Cunningham.
Oklahoma State 63, Tennessee 56
———
No. 3 West Virginia vs. No. 6 San Diego State
Sunday-Monday
Pick: No Southern California bias here, but go ahead and book the Aztecs for two weekends in Indy.
San Diego State 68, West Virginia 67
———
No. 2 Houston vs. No. 10 Rutgers
Sunday-Monday
Pick: The country will want Rutgers in the Sweet 16, but Houston is a much more complete team.
Houston 70, Rutgers 59
———
Sweet 16
———
No. 1 Illinois vs. No. 4 Oklahoma State
March 27-28
Pick: Cade Cunningham won’t surprise Ayo Dosunmu and Trent Frazier. Experience matters in March.
Illinois 71, Oklahoma State 66
———
No. 2 Houston vs. No. 6 San Diego State
March 27-28
Pick: Two defensive-minded teams will be hoping for an Elite Eight berth, but one has more legit scoring options.
Houston 68, San Diego State 55
———
Elite Eight
———
No. 1 Illinois vs. No. 2 Houston
March 29-30
Pick: Illinois will play tight with a Final Four berth on the line, and Houston will make the Fighting Illini pay — for 30 minutes.
Illinois 73, Houston 68
———
East Regional — First round
———
No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 16 Texas Southern
Saturday, noon
TV: CBS
Line: N/A
Pick: The Wolverines will earn Juwan Howard his first NCAA Tournament win as a head coach.
Michigan 86, Texas Southern 65
———
No. 8 Louisiana State vs. No. 9 St. Bonaventure
Saturday, 10:45 a.m.
TV: TNT
Line: LSU by 1.5.
Pick: St. Bonaventure won the Atlantic 10 with defense and veteran guard play, and those qualities will frustrate a talented LSU squad.
St. Bonaventure 70, LSU 65
———
No. 5 Colorado vs. No. 12 Georgetown
Saturday, 9:15 a.m.
TV: CBS
Line: Colorado by 5.
Pick: Can Patrick Ewing’s box its juju from Madison Square Garden and take it to Indy? Sure, why not.
Georgetown 66, Colorado 63
———
No. 4 Florida State vs. No. 13 UNC Greensboro
Saturday, 9:45 a.m.
TV: truTV
Line: Florida State by 11.5.
Pick: Leonard Hamilton’s program has turned into a second weekend fixture, and this group is too gifted to fall victim to a big upset.
Florida State 78, UNC Greensboro 61
———
No. 6 Brigham Young vs. No. 11 Michigan State
Saturday, 6:40 p.m.
TV: CBS
Line: N/A
Pick: Michigan State has beaten two No. 1 seeds this season, but it has also lost a lot of games it shouldn’t have. Tough call.
Michigan State 73, BYU 70
———
No. 3 Texas vs. No. 14 Abilene Christian
Saturday, 6:50 p.m.
TV: truTV
Line: Texas by 9.
Pick: Call it a gut feeling. Abilene Christian plays great defense, and now its fans will have bragging rights over Texas for the rest of eternity.
Abilene Christian 66, Texas 64
———
No. 7 Connecticut vs. No. 10 Maryland
Saturday, 4:10 p.m.
TV: CBS
Line: UConn by 2.
Pick: UConn is back to the level where a great guard can take it to new heights in March, and James Bouknight qualifies.
UConn 65, Maryland 59
———
No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 15 Iona
Saturday, 1 p.m.
TV: TBS
Line: Alabama by 17.5.
Pick: Rick Pitino is back in the Big Dance somehow, but Alabama will send him packing.
Alabama 84, Iona 65
———
Second round
———
No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 9 St. Bonaventure
Sunday-Monday
Pick: Michigan will miss injured star Isaiah Livers more with each passing round, but not quite yet.
Michigan 68, St. Bonaventure 59
———
No. 4 Florida State vs. No. 12 Georgetown
Sunday-Monday
Pick: My heart wants to pick Georgetown, but I’m going to trust my brain.
Florida State 74, Georgetown 64
———
No. 11 Michigan State vs. No. 14 Abilene Christian
Sunday-Monday
Pick: The Spartans got a gift from Texas, but can they cash it in as a favorite? Tom Izzo won’t let them feel the pressure.
Michigan State 64, Abilene Christian 55
———
No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 7 Connecticut
Sunday-Monday
Pick: Alabama is too deep and will find a way to push the tempo to its favor.
Alabama 74, UConn 69
———
Sweet 16
———
No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 4 Florida State
March 27-28
Pick: Michigan will hear so much noise all week it will feel like an underdog as a one seed and perform with an edge.
Michigan 67, Florida State 64
———
No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 11 Michigan State
March 27-28
Pick: Tom Izzo will have his team on fire, but Alabama will control pace and wear out the Spartans.
Alabama 75, Michigan State 62
———
Elite Eight
———
No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 2 Alabama
March 29-30
Pick: Michigan will play through freshman big man Hunter Dickinson and keep the pace to its liking just enough.
Michigan 75, Alabama 73
———
Final Four
———
No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 1 Michigan
April 3
Pick: Early last season, Michigan beat Gonzaga by 18 with Isaiah Livers. If Livers remains out with his foot injury, which seems likely, the Bulldogs will be too much to handle.
Gonzaga 80, Michigan 72
———
No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 1 Illinois
April 3
Pick: Baylor beat Illinois in December. 82-69, but the Fighting Illini have made up a lot of ground since. The rematch will be one for the ages.
Illinois 81, Baylor 77
———
National Championship
———
No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 1 Illinois
April 5
Pick: Illinois’ three-guard lineup of Ayo Dosunmu, Trent Frazier and Andre Curbelo, combined with monstrous center Kofi Cockburn, will be enough to give the Big Ten its first national championship since 2000. It will also keep conference rival Indiana as the last team to go unbeaten, in 1976.
Illinois 86, Gonzaga 84