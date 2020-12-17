The Raiders trusted their defense Thursday night and paid for it, as their playoff aspirations are all but over.
Justin Herbert completed a 53-yard pass to Jalen Guyton against Keisan Nixon to set up the Los Angeles Chargers at the 1, and Herbert eventually scored on quarterback sneak for the winning touchdown for a 30-27 win in overtime at Allegiant Stadium.
Marcus Mariota came off the bench to lead the Raiders in the absence of quarterback Derek Carr, passing for 226 yards and rushing for 88, but when Daniel Carlson kicked a 23-yard field goal on fourth-and-goal from the 4, it set up the Chargers with a chance to win the game. By overtime rules, a touchdown, rather than a field goal, would have won the game for the Raiders.
Trayvon Mullen was called for a 20-yard pass interference penalty for Herbert found Guyton open to the 2-yard line.
The Raiders scored on a 35-yard pass from Mariota to Darren Waller, a 23-yard field goal by Carlson, a 1-yard dive by Josh Jacobs and a 2-yard leap by Mariota.
The Chargers got a 10-yard pass from Herbert to Hunter Henry, a 26-yard pass to Tyron Johnson, a 22-yard field goal by Michael Badgley and a 1-yard run by Kalen Ballage.
At 7-7, the Raiders need to win at least one of their last two games to surpass their disappointing season of 7-9 a year ago.
Regardless, having lost four of their last five with the lone win coming against the winless Jets, it’s been another downward spiral to end the season. Carr left the game early in the first half with a groin strain while rolling toward the sideline. His status going forward is not known.
The Chargers are 5-9, secure in the knowledge that they have a quarterback of the future in Herbert who could potentially save the jobs of the coaching staff with a strong finish.