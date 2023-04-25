0426racing.jpg

Kyle Cheney in victory lane last weekend at the Marysville Raceway.

 Courtesy of Troy Hennig

Brinton Marvel was in the right place at the right time Saturday night at Marysville Raceway. Making his first career start at the action track of the West, Marvel had run second for most of the 25-lap winged 360 sprint car main event. As leader, Casey Schmitz approached the white flag as two slower cars made contact in front of him, resulting in Schmitz slamming into one of those cars and coming to a stop. 

While Schmitz sat there dejected, Marvel inherited the lead. The race restarted with two to go, and Marvel rocketed to a good size lead and won his first career winged 360 sprint car main event. Brian McGahan Jr. continued to impress and finished second, according to race organizers. 

Tags

Recommended for you