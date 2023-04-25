Brinton Marvel was in the right place at the right time Saturday night at Marysville Raceway. Making his first career start at the action track of the West, Marvel had run second for most of the 25-lap winged 360 sprint car main event. As leader, Casey Schmitz approached the white flag as two slower cars made contact in front of him, resulting in Schmitz slamming into one of those cars and coming to a stop.
While Schmitz sat there dejected, Marvel inherited the lead. The race restarted with two to go, and Marvel rocketed to a good size lead and won his first career winged 360 sprint car main event. Brian McGahan Jr. continued to impress and finished second, according to race organizers.
Chase Majdic made a rare Marysville start and finished third. Carson Hammes held his own to finish in fourth.
Jason Ballentine cruised to a popular win during the 20-lap Crate Sprint main event. Ballentine led all 20-laps in convincing style. The mover and shaker of the night was Misty Castleberry. The many times track champion had her elbows up as she charged from ninth to second. It was by far the most impressive drive of the entire night. Seventh place starting Carl Droivold was also impressive. Droivold avoided mistakes and finished in a respectable third place. Jeff Macedo was able to hold off Kelly Hicks for the fourth-place finish.
Three different drivers held the top spot during the 20-lap Hobby Stock feature event. Jacob Bright led the first five laps. On lap six Gary Holsey was credited with the lead. But on lap seven, Kyle Cheney drove into the lead and never looked back. It was an impressive win, and much needed, as Cheney has been fast all season. Phillip Shelby pressured Cheney the final lap but was unable to make the pass. Joe Gillock has also been up front all season and finished third. Point leader Zach Lindgren rebounded from an early flat tire to finish fourth. Bright rounded out the top five.