The Marysville High boys basketball team is back in the Sac-Joaquin Section title game for the first time since 2003.
The Indians (28-3) accomplished the feat by avenging a loss to the team that ended last year’s playoff run, Venture Academy out of Stockton, on Wednesday night in Stockton. Marysville, winners of 23 straight, took down Venture, 72-67 to advance to Golden 1 Center to compete for its first SJS D-IV championship since 1993.
Marysville’s 1993 title was the second of a two-term run that began in 1989. The team’s current roster includes the lineage of Marysville’s championship history, as Kayden Ellyson’s father was a member of Marysville’s championship history, according to Marysville head coach Stan Easter.
Kayden Ellyson has been a key piece for Marysville as the third-best scorer and top assist man. Ellyson is joined by top scoring threats Amrin Mann (18.8) and Joshua Brown Jr (17.5), as Marysville tries to erase a 30-year championship drought today.
Calaveras, Marysville’s opponent, comes in 25-5 and fresh off an upset of No. 1 Union Mine, the top-ranked team in MaxPreps' computerized poll most of the season.
Sac-Joaquin MaxPreps will have live audio, via Twitter, of each of the championship games beginning Friday.