Marysville beaten at home in D-VI quarterfinals

Back in the Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs for the first time since 2016, the Marysville High football team opened up the Division VI bracket against five-time champion Bradshaw Christian at home Friday night in the quarterfinals.
Up 7-0 after the opening quarter, No. 4 Marysville allowed 21 unanswered points to fall to No. 5 Bradshaw Christian, 21-7 and finish the season 7-4 overall.
It was a game that did not last longer than two hours due to the pace that Bradshaw Christian played. The Sacramento-based squad ran an option-attack that hit Marysville from multiple angles at the line of scrimmage to overwhelmingly control what Marysville head coach Will Claggett called the “point of attack,” and the game for much of the 48 minutes.
The Pride got on the board just inside of nine minutes left in the second, courtesy of a 70-yard drive punctuated by a short-yardage score from sophomore Brandon Burden to tie the game at seven.
“They are very physical up front,” Claggett said. “We had a hard time slowing that down.”
BC got it back quickly and was able to close the second on an 80-plus yard drive to go up 14-7 with 20 seconds left in the quarter. The Pride attack was centered around a quartet of sophomore ballcarriers that racked up 316 yards against Marysville.
The visitors were not done. Burden opened the third with a 47-yard run off-tackle following another fake to the dive runner – only getting stopped short of the goal by a touchdown-saving tackle from Marysville’s Jake Foster.
BC eventually got in courtesy of a quick pitch to Nathan Zeppieri to cap a drive that lasted less than four minutes and extend the lead to 21-7.
While there was still 8:38 left in the third quarter, BC’s quick-strike run-based offense severely shortened the game.
Marysville, also a run-based offense with Danny Lanini and Joseph Endicott as two of its main runners, needed to flip the script quickly in order to complete a comeback.
“Each possession is going to matter and it came down a couple times when we were in plus territory and (couldn’t) get that first down,” Claggett said. “We knew going in when we had the ball we were going to have to score, (but) a slip here or missed block there, and that was going to be the game.”
BC (9-2) cemented its trip to top-seed Summerville with an interception of Marysville quarterback Kayden Ellyson at the BC 40 with 5:11 remaining.
Claggett said while the team is disappointed in the end result, right now it is about reflecting on what it accomplished and moving forward to 2023.
Marysville rallied for four wins in its final five games to finish second in the Pioneer Valley League.
“It’s the kids buying in and wanting to be a part of this, and then competing on Friday night,” Claggett said. “This senior class worked really hard to turn this thing around. The biggest piece for us is to have a full offseason of strength development. We need a very organized strength and development program, which we will have. It’s a part of building the program.”