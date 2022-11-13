Marysvillefootball1.jpg

Marysville’s Danny Lanini fighting through a tackle Friday against Bradshaw Christian.

 

 Courtesy of Chris Pedigo

Back in the Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs for the first time since 2016, the Marysville High football team opened up the Division VI bracket against five-time champion Bradshaw Christian at home Friday night in the quarterfinals.

Up 7-0 after the opening quarter, No. 4 Marysville allowed 21 unanswered points to fall to No. 5 Bradshaw Christian, 21-7 and finish the season 7-4 overall.

Tags

Recommended for you