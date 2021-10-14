The Marysville High football team failed to gain any ground on Pioneer Valley League leader Colfax, falling to the Falcons, 20-17 Thursday night at War Memorial Stadium in Marysville.
It was a battle throughout 48 minutes that included multiple lead changes in the second half. But Colfax would re-take the lead with about 1 minute, 50 seconds left – then seal with an interception to stay unbeaten in PVL play.
Colfax (5-2, 3-0 PVL) struck first in the opening quarter when quarterback Noah Souza found Luke Green on a skinny post that went for 80 yards on the first play of the drive to put the Falcons in front of Marysville (5-3, 1-2), 7-0.
Marysville, which won the turnover battle in the first half, capitalized on the first of its three takeaways when Cole Tyler pounced on a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown, tying the game at seven.
The defense bailed out the offense again, as Marysville’s Trishton Henderson intercepted Souza on a ball that was tipped, returning it 36 yards into Falcon territory. The Indian offense got behind the chains on another false start penalty and punted it back to Colfax.
Colfax, an offense known for its big-play, pass potential, went run-heavy on its next possession, led by Malaki Thompson and Connor Vaughan, to get it down inside the Marysville 10-yard line.
But for the third time in the half, Colfax coughed it up and gave it back to Marysville to end the half.