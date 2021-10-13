For the second time this year, the Marysville High football team is the featured game of the week on Thursday night football.
Marysville head coach Jordan Holmes said the game was originally scheduled to be a road game for his team.
However, the game was moved back over to War Memorial Stadium due to a late change that prompted officials not to be available on Friday so the game was moved up to today (Thursday) at 7:30 p.m., according to Athletic Director David Chiono.
Chiono said while Thursday games do pose some challenges, the most important thing is that the athletes do not lose a game.
“As long as the kids get to play that’s all that matters to me,” he said.
This is perhaps Marysville’s toughest test of the season against Colfax (4-2, 2-0 PVL), the Pioneer Valley League leader. The Falcons are riding a three-game win streak with consecutive victories against Wheatland, Center and Foothill (Sacramento) all by double-digit margins.
Colfax currently sits a game-and-a-half up on Marysville and Foothill, and with a win today (Thursday) would hold the head-to-head advantage over both schools with two games left.
Holmes said Colfax runs a variation of the pistol, which is the closest thing to a west coast offense that Marysville will face this year.
“This will be how we measure how the program (has) grown,” Holmes said.
Marysville is coming off a shortened 50-0 win at Lindhurst last week where the game was called off prematurely due to a lack of available players on Lindhurst’s active roster.
With its fifth win garnered against the Blazers, Marysville has totaled its most victories since the 2017 season that was led by former head coach Lorenzo Garth.
The Indians have a shot at eight wins, with Colfax tonight, followed by senior night against Center and a road trip to Foothill to close out the regular season.