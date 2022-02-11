Head coach Stan Easter has been in charge of the Marysville High boys basketball program for a decade. In those 10 seasons, he has produced a lot of 20-plus win teams with an abundance of talent at both ends of the floor.
However, Easter said he hasn’t seen team chemistry like this year’s group, a main reason why Marysville stands at 22 victories and just four losses as of Feb. 10.
The team has already clinched its second straight Pioneer Valley League championship and hopes to be a top-three seed and claim its first section title since 1993 when the brackets are officially unveiled to the public for all divisions in the Sac-Joaquin Section on Tuesday.
“They have been playing so well,” Easter said. “These guys love each other and you see it on the court. They share the ball – sometimes over share it – it’s a great group.”
While it hasn’t lost much, Marysville has had its fair share of adversity, most notably a 28-day layoff that included a partial shutdown of the athletic program due to rising COVID-19 cases within the district.
Easter said Marysville hasn’t had a full roster in a while due to absences for COVID and other reasons. But that hasn’t phased the team or its chemistry, Easter said.
He said it is a next man up mentality within the varsity program.
“The next guy will just step up and play,” Easter said. “‘Oh, he’s out, I’m ready to go.’”
Marysville runs an aggressive style of full-court, on-ball defense that has played well this season.
The team has blown out multiple teams this year with that style. Easter calls it a “fun brand of basketball,” that should serve well in the playoffs.
“This team is probably the fastest and most athletic I have had here,” Easter said. “With this team they are so athletic and fast we can get out and press … We have to play that way.”
Marysville has to play fast because it isn’t big – the tallest player is listed at 6-foot, 4-inches.
What Marysville lacks in size, it surely makes up for with athletic prowess. Easter said 6-3 junior Shawn Smith will dominate athletically with his 35-inch vertical leap.
“He’s the one guy that can cover up one of our biggest weaknesses, which is size,” Easter said. “Big people hurt us, but (Smith) is super athletic and I think he is going to help us in the playoffs.”
Marysville’s top offensive weapon when healthy is junior Joshua Brown. While he has been dealing with what he says are back spasms from time-to-time this year, Brown is still averaging 17.7 points per game and has converted 67 3-pointers through 24 games recorded – both tops on the team.
Brown and senior Jaxon Finley are also two of the team’s defensive leaders, averaging nearly two-and-a-half steals per game this year.
“We use our speed to our advantage,” Brown said. “Defensively, we don’t give up much.”
Brown said through all the ups and downs of the year that has included multiple postponements, cancellations and a partial shutdown of the program, the team has remained focused on the end goal.
He said it’s a credit to the coaching staff.
“Coach has been pushing hard in practices,” Brown said. “We haven’t been taking it easy on each other, and that’s why we are here today.”
Brown said Marysville’s chances at continuing to play through the next few weeks are pretty good.
Play-in games are scheduled for Feb. 16 in division IV, while the first-round is set for Feb. 18, according to the Sac-Joaquin’s playoff guide.
“I think we are going to be tough,” Brown said. “We got to continue to play good defense (and be) determined to win.”