The mid-valley has several baseball and softball teams with significant win streaks entering this week’s slate of league contests.
Marysville, which took down Lindhurst in a run-rule shortened game, 21-0 Wednesday for its 22nd straight victory over its rival, improved to 10-2 overall and 6-0 in the Pioneer Valley League. For more on Wednesday’s rivalry see the Appeal on Friday.
Head coach Bill Rollins’ team is ranked a mid-valley-best 19th in the Sac-Joaquin Section, according to MaxPreps’ weekly rankings system.
MaxPreps uses the games stored on the data to generate a complete rankings each week.
However, the system also takes into account wins against highly-ranked opponents and strength of schedule. Generally, the more a team wins, the higher the ranking, MaxPreps stated.
MaxPreps will correct errors as they are reported. To ensure the most accurate ranking MaxPreps asks to update all games as they happen.
Marysville has moved up in each of the last three weeks during its win streak that reached seven games on Wednesday. Rollins’ team travels to Wheatland (7-7) today (Thursday) for a battle with an incoming SJS team. The Pirates transition into Marysville’s league next year.
First pitch is set for 4 p.m.
Northern Section baseball poll
Colusa, the lone unbeaten team in this week’s top 25, comes in at No. 3 – one spot ahead of Sutter in the MaxPreps’ Northern Section baseball poll. Each school is riding long streaks, with Colusa winning its first 14 games of the season and Sutter (10-1) on an eight-game win streak that includes a victory over Union Mine last weekend at Sutter Health Park in Sacramento.
Sutter opens a three-game homestand Friday against Butte View League Gridley beginning at 4 p.m.
The Huskies host Casa Roble Saturday at 11 a.m. and Oroville April 5 beginning at 4 p.m.
NSCIF softball
Sutter (15-1), winner of eight in a row since its loss to Elk Grove, remained No. 2 in this week’s NSCIF poll behind East Nicolaus (10-0). Wheatland (13-1), Live Oak (8-2) and Willows (7-2) round out the top 5.
SJS softball
Marysville (7-3) moved up 11 spots to No. 13 this week, which is a mid-valley best among SJS softball programs.
River Valley, thanks in part to its win over rival Yuba City, is up to No. 23 in the current poll. The Falcons (8-4-1) traveled to sixth-ranked Roseville (7-2) Wednesday in a game that went past the publication of the Appeal.
Yuba City (3-6-1) is ranked No. 46 in MaxPreps’ SJS poll.
YC hosts Roseville Friday at 4 p.m. in a Capital Valley Conference battle.