Marysville’s newest baseball team hosted its inaugural public tryout session last weekend at the Sacramento Sports Center Indoor Facility, with invitations to spring training offered that same day.
The Marysville Drakes, an independent level professional baseball team, is scheduled to come to Yuba County for its first season starting in late May. The Drakes will be a part of the larger Pecos League, which is split between the Mountain and Pacific Division consisting of multiple states in desert mountain regions.
The Drakes will be slotted into the Pacific North for a 50-game season beginning May 25 against fellow North teams San Rafael, Santa Cruz, Martinez and Santa Rosa. Included in the schedule will be games against Pacific South members Monterey, Bakersfield and Lancaster.
Marysville is in the process of building its 2023 roster and has invited Dylan Gausman RHP, Earl Johnson (RHP), Jalen Gordon (RHP), Joseph Starick (OF) and Tim Nichols (LHP) to spring training in May.
Johnson played for the Yuba-Sutter Gold Sox last year. The Gold Sox disbanded for economical reasons following their 2022 season.
Johnson said last weekend prior to the tryout that he was just happy to be playing baseball again
“I want to work my way up,” Johnson said. “I’m trying out for this Pecos League to see how things work. Since it came to Marysville it’s the perfect opportunity.”
TJ Zarewicz, who works alongside Pecos League commissioner Andrew Dunn as a consultant, said the league has been successful, in part because it provides an opportunity for players who have nowhere else to turn.
“It’s an opportunity for guys to play and prove they have the stuff,” Zarewicz said.
Dunn said in the lifespan of the league, there have been six darlings in the rough who have found their way to Major League Baseball following a stint in the Pecos League.
Yermin Mercedes, who resurfaced with the San Francisco Giants last year, and Jared Koenig, a product of the Oakland Athletics, are a few of the Pecos League starpower, Dunn said.
Dunn and Zarewicz are currently building the Drakes’ roster, which is currently at six players, according to the Drakes website. Dunn will handle day-to-day operations for the independent club, while Zarewicz plays the role of talent evaluator.
Both were present at last weekend’s tryout and have visited Bryant Field, off 14th and B Street in Marysville, multiple times.
The duo’s reaction to the field speaks volumes to what Marysville has had in its possession for decades.
“You walk in and there’s a feeling,” Zarewicz said. “It’s like, ‘Wow, this is baseball.’”
Zarewicz loves the dimensions of the outfield, which he estimated at about 20 feet high, while Dunn said this ballpark was put here for a season.
“It’s definitely unique and will fit right in,” Dunn said.
Dan Flores, Marysville Community Development Director and one of the engineers behind bringing the Drakes to town, said Bryant Field has stood in Marysville since the early 20th century.
Originally named after Marysville’s former Mayor, Daniel E. Bryant, the field has hosted iconic stars Lou Gehrig, Babe Ruth during a 1927 cross country tour, Flores said.
It has also been home to several teams over the years: The Marysville Giants, Flores said, merged with the Yuba City Bears to become the Twin Cities Giants.
Flores said there was also the “Hub City Merchants,” named after the rise in commercial, agriculture, recreational and educational activities in Yuba and Sutter County.
In 2002, the Yuba-Sutter Gold Sox came aboard and served the local area and wider region for two decades before bowing out last summer.
In part due to the excitement that baseball brings to the area, Flores it wasn’t long after the Gold Sox announcement that the Marysville Drakes began to sniff out an opportunity to come to Yuba County.
“The Drakes expressed interest in coming to Marysville within a few weeks of the Gold Sox informing the city that they were not going to have a 2023 season,” Flores said.
Flores and the city met with members of the council and local government officials to discuss details into continuing the baseball tradition in Marysville.
A contract was finalized, thus giving birth to the Marysville Drakes as the next team in town.
As part of the deal, Flores said the Drakes intend to improve the field and enhance the fan experience at Bryant Field with a wider food selection, draft beer and the introduction of a mascot at each game.
“They intend to engage the fans during games and they will have fireworks on five different game nights,” Flores said. “The Drakes are currently seeking business sponsors who wish to display a banner on the field for the season. Banner sponsorship will include 50 VIP tickets and the banner itself.
Flores said to sponsor the Drakes is $1,500.
The Drakes are also currently seeking members of the community to be host parents of the players, much like the Gold Sox did for 20 years.
Interested families or people with general questions about the Drakes or Bryant Field can contact Flores at 530-749-3902.