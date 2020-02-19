After claiming its first league title since 2002, the No. 7 Marysville boys basketball program came up short in the first round of the playoffs on Wednesday night at home falling to No. 10 West Campus by a final score of 76-51.
“This is a tough one to swallow right now. These guys battled through everything this season and did something this school hasn’t seen in a long time,” Marysville head coach Stan Easter said. “This isn’t the way we wanted things to end but we still have to keep our heads up high,” he added.
In the first quarter, West Campus jumped out to an early lead by scoring off of multiple fast break baskets. Led by point guard Malik Ibarra’s eight first quarter points, the Warriors took charge and led the Indians 18-9 with just 1:13 left in the first period.
“They’re a really fundamentally sound team, they hardly make mistakes so when they do you have to capitalize and we didn’t do that tonight,” coach Easter said.
Though Marysville was starting to find itself in a hole, league MVP Anthony Gonzales provided a spark heading into the second quarter by hitting a buzzer-beater 3-point shot from beyond the arc. West Campus now led 18-12.
However, the home team’s offense would start to go cold and the visitors would start to capitalize.
West Campus’ Andrew Jones proved he could be a threat. The junior power forward made numerous blocks while also tallying a made 3-pointer and lay-in at the basket.
“He’s a real stud for us at the rim, he’s one of those players you can always rely on,” West Campus head coach Michael Lawrence said.
In the second period, Marysville scored just nine points compared to the Warriors’ 22. Easter and company would try to make a second half push after finding themselves down 43-21 at halftime.
The Indians were able to trim the lead down to 11 with just under four minutes to go in the third quarter. But the Warriors answered with a solid 6-0 run.
“It’s tough man, we were so close to getting right back in it but we just couldn’t quite get over the hump,” Easter said.
Free-throws would be the name of the game for West Campus in the second half. The Warriors finished the game going 22-of-26 from the charity stripe, including 12-of-14 in the final quarter.
Jones led the visitors, going a perfect 10-of-10 from the line.
“He’s almost automatic from the line, I think he sort of sets the bar for us,” coach Lawrence said.
After both teams subbed out their started, including Marysville’s seniors who had one final curtain call, the Warriors zoomed off to a decisive 76-51 victory.
West Campus was led by Jones with 19 points, Leo Wagner with 17 points and Ibarra with 15 points.
Despite the loss, the Indians were led by Gonzales with 22 points Malakai Harris with nine points and Jagir Johal with eight points.
Marysville finished the season with an overall record of 18-10. West Campus will travel to take on No. 1 Sonora on Friday.