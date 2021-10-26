For the second time in two years, the Marysville High volleyball team earned a first-round date at Escalon in the Sac-Joaquin Division IV playoffs.
The 16th-seeded Indians were beaten in straight sets (25-10, 25-8, 25-11) by top-seeded Escalon, ending their season at 7-20.
First-year head coach Annie Wooten liked Marysville’s start in a hostile environment fresh off a two-hour road trip.
“It was a lot different,” Wooten said. “I think they were nervous. It was a new environment for a lot of the girls.”
Wooten battled Escalon (26-2) for the first few points of each set, before falling short.
Wooten didn’t feel the talent disparity was as great as anticipated.
“We got in our own heads,” Wooten said.
Marysville graduates seven seniors, Wooten said, but returns key pieces at multiple positions, including several on offense.
Wooten said Emma Mangini will be a centerpiece for the 2022 squad.
On Monday Marysville (7-19) swept Encina Prep, of Sacramento, in straight sets (25-7, 25-14, 25-12) to advance into the first round.
Abbi Redfield led Marysville with eight kills and five aces. Madison Eschman added six kills in the win.